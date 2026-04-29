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Khulumani Ndamane, Keanu Cupido and Sibusiso Tshabalala, Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Polokwane City 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns: ‘Masandawana are breathing through thin pipes! Umbrella holders Orlando Pirates are going to their favourite spot, position Arsenal, busy laughing at Kaizer Chiefs and league is gone just like that’

Premier Soccer League
Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Polokwane City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Polokwane City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
M. Cardoso
M. Allende
L. Mothiba

The Brazilians are back at the top of the log standings following a 1-0 victory over Rise and Shine at Seshego Stadium on Wednesday. The narrow win boosted their chances of lifting the league title for the ninth time in a row.

Mamelodi Sundowns dislodged Orlando Pirates from the Premier Soccer League summit after a slim win over Polokwane City.

Marcelo Allende continued with his scoring habit from the midfield when he broke the deadlock on 62 minutes, with Lebo Mothiba being the provider barely a minute on the pitch after coming on for Peter Shalulile.

However, Mothiba turned villain 12 minutes later when his penalty kick was saved by Polokwane City goalkeeper Lindokuhle Mathebula as Sundowns missed a chance to extend their lead.

No team then found the back of the net, although both sides were threatening to score before it ended 1-0 with the Tshwane giants the victors.

But still, it remained a successful trip to Limpopo for Sundowns who walked away with maximum points.

They will have an opportunity to extend their lead to five points when they host the same opponents, Polokwane City, at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to Wednesday's win over City.

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  • Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Pirates' position Arsenal

    The umbrella holders are going to their favourite position, position Arsenal😭- Motsei Makoko


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  • Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage

    Bucs busy laughing at Chiefs

    While they are busy laughing at Chiefs league gone kanje..👆❤️‍🩹🥺🔥- Thando


  • Lebo Mothiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Mothiba must be released

    Mothiba must be released from our club🤞🤞🤞 - Siyabonga Ntshangase


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  • FBL-CAF-C1-ESPERANCE-SUNDOWNSAFP

    Soweto proverb

    There is a Soweto proverb that says, "Game in hand is points in hand" - Peter Wa Ga Makwela 


  • Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage

    Pirates focusing on Chiefs

    They're busy focusing on Chiefs while the league is going 😂 Kaboyelloww 🔥🔥 - Mabeko

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Champions either way

    In normal conditions, we will be champions; in abnormal conditions, we will be champions - Godwin Ndlovu


  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    Downs breathing through thin pipes

    Yah we are breathing through the thin pipes - Nkwane Ikhwezi Lucient