Polokwane City 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns: ‘Masandawana are breathing through thin pipes! Umbrella holders Orlando Pirates are going to their favourite spot, position Arsenal, busy laughing at Kaizer Chiefs and league is gone just like that’

Mamelodi Sundowns dislodged Orlando Pirates from the Premier Soccer League summit after a slim win over Polokwane City.

Marcelo Allende continued with his scoring habit from the midfield when he broke the deadlock on 62 minutes, with Lebo Mothiba being the provider barely a minute on the pitch after coming on for Peter Shalulile.

However, Mothiba turned villain 12 minutes later when his penalty kick was saved by Polokwane City goalkeeper Lindokuhle Mathebula as Sundowns missed a chance to extend their lead.

No team then found the back of the net, although both sides were threatening to score before it ended 1-0 with the Tshwane giants the victors.

But still, it remained a successful trip to Limpopo for Sundowns who walked away with maximum points.

They will have an opportunity to extend their lead to five points when they host the same opponents, Polokwane City, at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to Wednesday's win over City.

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