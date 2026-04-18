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Given Msimango, Kaizer Chiefs, Thabelo Tshikweta, Polokwane City, April 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Polokwane City 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs: 'Amakhosi back to default settings just before the Soweto Derby; Why did Thabo Cele play for 90 minutes? Orlando Pirates will give you seven goals next week; the plumbers made wrong substitutions'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
L. Mabotja
T. Cele

Rise and Shine managed to frustrate Amakhosi, who were looking for a sixth straight win in the league. By dropping points, the Glamour Boys' dream of sealing a place in the top three has been hit with a slight setback. Chiefs' winning run came to an end just before facing Orlando Pirates in a high-stakes Soweto Derby.

After a relatively long winning run, Kaizer Chiefs were frustrated by Polokwane City, who held them to a 0-0 draw in a Premier Soccer League encounter on Saturday at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The Amakhosi's five-game winning run came to an end in an away game as their sight on a top three remains the main focus.

Apart from dropping points, the Naturena giants suffered a blow in the 43rd minute when Aden McCarthy was withdrawn due to what is feared to be an injury and Inacio Miguel was thrown into action.

Amakhosi, who will face Orlando Pirates on April 26 for a league encounter at the FNB Stadium, are third and enjoy a seven-point cushion from fourth-placed AmaZulu. Rise and Shine, on the other hand, are seventh with 34 points.

After the goalless draw, GOAL sampled fans' reactions.


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  • Wandile Duba, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2025Backpage

    Back to default settings

    So our team has decided to revert to default settings right before the derby? This is incredibly frustrating. If we play like this on Sunday, we are headed for another heavy defeat. -Everything Entertainment

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  • Manchester United and Kaizer Chiefs fans GFX

    Poor performance

    Fans came out in numbers to support the mighty Amakhosi, but because we are not consistent, wait, we are not serious about anything. We give away a point to Polokwane City. They dominated us the whole game. Yeah, this is disappointing. - Masilela S M A R T

  • Thabo Cele, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Why?

    What's killing Chiefs is inconsistency; there's always a new starting 11 in every game, and then our coaches turn to failure when it comes to reading the game. We almost lost this match, and why did [Thabo] Cele play the full 90 minutes? - Bobo Chippa

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  • Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Wrong subs

    These plumbers made the wrong subs; it killed our momentum... You can't take out all our potential scorers at the same time. - Spha Sikhosana

  • Orlando Pirates fans, October 2025Backpage

    Noise reduced

    At least the noise is reduced. Oh, we are chasing number two back to default settings. Next week you will get 7 goals. Orlando Pirates will solve you, boys. – Nhlanhla Tshabalala II

  • Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage

    Tell me

    Is this the same Kaizer Chiefs that are going to play Orlando Pirates on the 26th? - Annihilator

  • Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, Bonginkosi Dlamini, Polokwane City, April 2026Backpage

    Not deserved award?

    [Lebohang] Maboe does not deserve that Man of the Match award. - Qhawe kaNcokazi

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC