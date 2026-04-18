Polokwane City 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs: 'Amakhosi back to default settings just before the Soweto Derby; Why did Thabo Cele play for 90 minutes? Orlando Pirates will give you seven goals next week; the plumbers made wrong substitutions'

After a relatively long winning run, Kaizer Chiefs were frustrated by Polokwane City, who held them to a 0-0 draw in a Premier Soccer League encounter on Saturday at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The Amakhosi's five-game winning run came to an end in an away game as their sight on a top three remains the main focus.

Apart from dropping points, the Naturena giants suffered a blow in the 43rd minute when Aden McCarthy was withdrawn due to what is feared to be an injury and Inacio Miguel was thrown into action.

Amakhosi, who will face Orlando Pirates on April 26 for a league encounter at the FNB Stadium, are third and enjoy a seven-point cushion from fourth-placed AmaZulu. Rise and Shine, on the other hand, are seventh with 34 points.

After the goalless draw, GOAL sampled fans' reactions.





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