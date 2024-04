The Glamour Boys are teetering on the brink of potentially enduring their worst season ever in the club's history.

With only one victory in 2024 and no signs of progress, Chiefs are hurtling towards their worst-ever Premier Soccer League season in terms of points.

Currently sitting in 10th place on the standings with 10 defeats this season, Amakhosi are just two losses away from matching the 12 they endured last season under club legend Arthur Zwane's leadership.

As Chiefs' challenges intensify, GOAL examines the club's darkest seasons, underlying issues and potential paths forward.