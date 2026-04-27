Playing ignorant? Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso insists he didn't know Kaizer Chiefs had done the job against Orlando Pirates: 'I only found out now!'
- Backpage
The missed opportunity!
Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs drew 1-1 on Sunday at the FNB Stadium in the Premier Soccer League's Soweto Derby.
It basically meant that a win for Mamelodi Sundowns away against Richards Bay in a later game could have seen the Brazilians go top with 60 points, having played a game less.
However, the draw took them to 58 points, while Bucs remained at the summit with one more.
- Backpage
Cardoso 'didn't know' spoils have been shared in the Soweto Derby
“I didn’t know they had drawn,” Cardoso responded when asked whether he was aware of the draw at the FNB Stadium.
“If they did, then obviously it’s a missed opportunity. I only found out now.
“If they drew, it makes it even more frustrating because we should have taken our chance and scored to go ahead," the former Esperance coach added.
- Backpage
Cardoso unhappy with recent run
“We have all the conditions to win all the matches; we just need to do it.
“We’ve lost an opportunity - we’ve dropped four points in the last two matches after a run of 10 consecutive victories. That’s not the kind of performance that wins you the championship if you don’t correct it.
“But five wins - that’s what we need to do," the 53-year-old added.
- Backpage
The remaining matches for Sundowns
Cardoso believes his team can still go ahead and win the title despite the recent setback.
“There are five matches left - Polokwane City twice, then Kaizer Chiefs, Siwelele, and TS Galaxy. That’s correct.
“It means it’s still in our hands," Cardoso concluded.