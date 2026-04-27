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Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Seth Willis

Playing ignorant? Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso insists he didn't know Kaizer Chiefs had done the job against Orlando Pirates: 'I only found out now!'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC vs Orlando Pirates
Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Polokwane City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Polokwane City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs

The defending champions could have opened a one-point gap at the top of the table with a victory against the Natal Rich Boys, but they failed to take the opportunity. Interestingly, their coach claims he didn't know Masandawana had the advantage since their rivals had dropped points against the Glamour Boys in an earlier game.

  • Miguel Cardoso and assistant coach Fabio Fernandes, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    The missed opportunity!

    Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs drew 1-1 on Sunday at the FNB Stadium in the Premier Soccer League's Soweto Derby.

    It basically meant that a win for Mamelodi Sundowns away against Richards Bay in a later game could have seen the Brazilians go top with 60 points, having played a game less.

    However, the draw took them to 58 points, while Bucs remained at the summit with one more.


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  • Lebohang Maboe and Relebohile Mofokeng, Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Cardoso 'didn't know' spoils have been shared in the Soweto Derby

    “I didn’t know they had drawn,” Cardoso responded when asked whether he was aware of the draw at the FNB Stadium.

    “If they did, then obviously it’s a missed opportunity. I only found out now.

    “If they drew, it makes it even more frustrating because we should have taken our chance and scored to go ahead," the former Esperance coach added.

  • Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    Cardoso unhappy with recent run

    “We have all the conditions to win all the matches; we just need to do it.

    “We’ve lost an opportunity - we’ve dropped four points in the last two matches after a run of 10 consecutive victories. That’s not the kind of performance that wins you the championship if you don’t correct it.

    “But five wins - that’s what we need to do," the 53-year-old added.

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    The remaining matches for Sundowns

    Cardoso believes his team can still go ahead and win the title despite the recent setback.

    “There are five matches left - Polokwane City twice, then Kaizer Chiefs, Siwelele, and TS Galaxy. That’s correct.

    “It means it’s still in our hands," Cardoso concluded.