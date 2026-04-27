Playing ignorant? Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso insists he didn't know Kaizer Chiefs had done the job against Orlando Pirates: 'I only found out now!'

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs drew 1-1 on Sunday at the FNB Stadium in the Premier Soccer League's Soweto Derby.

It basically meant that a win for Mamelodi Sundowns away against Richards Bay in a later game could have seen the Brazilians go top with 60 points, having played a game less.

However, the draw took them to 58 points, while Bucs remained at the summit with one more.



