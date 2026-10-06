FIFA is facing a storm. According to the New York Times, legal officials at world football's governing body had privately concluded that the Democratic Republic of the Congo had fielded an ineligible player. That emerges from internal documents and correspondence reviewed by the New York Times, and from statements by a senior official directly involved in the case, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matters involved. Such a violation usually results in the team being given a forfeit defeat in every match in which the ineligible player was used. The Democratic Republic of the Congo needed to win one final match, the play-off against Jamaica, to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 52 years. FIFA allowed the player and the team to continue on their way. Congo beat Jamaica, thereby securing a place in the tournament.