Junior Mendieta, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Player exodus continues at Mamelodi Sundowns as reported R10 million-signing Junior Mendieta joins Greek Super League club Volos after Rhulani Mokwena exit

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCJunior MendietaNFC VolosRhulani MokwenaBongani ZunguGaston Sirino

The Argentine spent just a single season at Chloorkop and has now found a new home as major changes are seen to be happening at Masandawana.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mendieta has left Downs after one season
  • The Argentine has been announced by Greek club
  • He joins a growing list of Downs departures
Article continues below