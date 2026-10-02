These two are the closest to the Saudi league title: Al-Hilal's signings will not settle the title race

Foreign professionals have benefited Saudi football: Saudi Arabia has what it takes to win the Asian Cup

Small details denied me two major titles: I dream of coaching at the World Cup

Jose Peseiro has lived through Saudi football in a different era. Now at Al-Ula, he brings that perspective to his reading of a league transformed by years of heavy investment and the arrival of the world's leading stars.

In the second part of his interview with Kooora, Peseiro opens up several files that preoccupy Saudi football. He begins with the Roshn League race that has been ablaze since the opening round, and the impact of Al-Hilal's many signings on the course of the competition. From there he moves to Karim Benzema's departure from the Leader, his stance on Cristiano Ronaldo continuing as a key starter with Al-Nassr, and finally to Mohamed Salah and the opportunity he believes the Saudi league could have represented at this stage of the Egyptian star's career.

Victor Osimhen also comes up, his former striker with the Nigeria national team. Peseiro reveals his view on the impact of foreign professionals and international stars on Saudi players, before assessing Saudi Arabia's chances in the race for the Asian Cup title, drawing on his earlier knowledge of Saudi football and his spell at the head of the national team's technical staff.

The Portuguese coach does not limit himself to the present. He returns to two of the biggest moments of his career, when he led Sporting Lisbon to the UEFA Cup final and then the Nigeria national team to the Africa Cup of Nations final. He pauses on the small details that he believes denied him the title in both, before revealing a dream that has not yet come true.

Read part one:

Peseiro in an interview with Kooora (1/2): This is the real difference between Al-Ahly and Zamalek, and one reason behind the decline in Zizo's level

And now to the second part of the interview: