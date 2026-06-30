Pitso Mosimane wades in on 'disappointing' World Cup exit as he eyes succeeding Hugo Broos as Bafana Bafana head coach - 'It’s been a good ride, sweet sour taste'

He then went on to describe his views on the tactics of the match and what he would have, in hindsight, done differently.

"We showed we want to play, we have resilience and we could sustain the intensity and the pressure. Maybe it could have been better.

"This is always good to speak after in hindsight, maybe had we again, unlike Mexico, pushed more wingers more [forward] a little bit earlier.

"But remember we talk after, right?

"A [Tshepang] Moremi a [Kamogelo] Sebelebele maybe play to the wingers, play to the speed we would have troubled them because you could see the right back of Canada got a yellow and then he even pulled or blocked Sailor [Khuliso Mudau] and was on the edge to get another yellow.

"[Oswin] Appollis played more inside in Rele's position. He can score goals and you know he's not shy to shoot and give stress to the Canada goalkeeper and defence. We needed a little bit more of that.

"But we tried to go a little bit more direct through the middle meaning to the striker and they dealt with that area very well in front of the central defence and in the midfield.

"Maybe we could have gone a little bit wider. You could see our right winger [Thapelo] Maseko was fighting to get that little bit of an angle when he comes inside but he couldn't get it to shoot. Like as Appollis always comes in also. He wanted that but couldn't get it. But we should not rely only on that.

"Probably could have gone to the left side because he's more direct and able to go down the line and cross and bring the ball into the box, especially when you have a player like Makgopa who likes more tap ins. Even [Iqraam]Rayners likes more tap ins. They are not those strikers who score from outside.

"You don't know but probably a Lyle could have done better. I'm not sure but maybe we got a little bit emotional with him because you know during the preparations he missed that penalty and he didn't have a good game against Mexico."







