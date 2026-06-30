Pitso Mosimane wades in on 'disappointing' World Cup exit as he eyes succeeding Hugo Broos as Bafana Bafana head coach - 'It’s been a good ride, sweet sour taste'
I don’t want to use the word disappointing
Reflecting on Bafana's overall campaign, Pitso Mosimane praised the players for surpassing expectations and reaching the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in history.
“It’s been a good ride, sweet sour taste. We can be proud that the boys have gone to the knockout stages,” Mosimane told Smash Sport.
However, the veteran tactician did admit that South Africa lacked cutting edge in attack against Canada.
“But we need more than that if we really looked at Canada – we didn’t look like we could not win but probably did not convince enough in our final third or final pass to say that we could’ve easily won.
“I don’t want to use the word disappointing but I would like to say what are we looking forward to,” he added.
The Pitso way
He then went on to describe his views on the tactics of the match and what he would have, in hindsight, done differently.
"We showed we want to play, we have resilience and we could sustain the intensity and the pressure. Maybe it could have been better.
"This is always good to speak after in hindsight, maybe had we again, unlike Mexico, pushed more wingers more [forward] a little bit earlier.
"But remember we talk after, right?
"A [Tshepang] Moremi a [Kamogelo] Sebelebele maybe play to the wingers, play to the speed we would have troubled them because you could see the right back of Canada got a yellow and then he even pulled or blocked Sailor [Khuliso Mudau] and was on the edge to get another yellow.
"[Oswin] Appollis played more inside in Rele's position. He can score goals and you know he's not shy to shoot and give stress to the Canada goalkeeper and defence. We needed a little bit more of that.
"But we tried to go a little bit more direct through the middle meaning to the striker and they dealt with that area very well in front of the central defence and in the midfield.
"Maybe we could have gone a little bit wider. You could see our right winger [Thapelo] Maseko was fighting to get that little bit of an angle when he comes inside but he couldn't get it to shoot. Like as Appollis always comes in also. He wanted that but couldn't get it. But we should not rely only on that.
"Probably could have gone to the left side because he's more direct and able to go down the line and cross and bring the ball into the box, especially when you have a player like Makgopa who likes more tap ins. Even [Iqraam]Rayners likes more tap ins. They are not those strikers who score from outside.
"You don't know but probably a Lyle could have done better. I'm not sure but maybe we got a little bit emotional with him because you know during the preparations he missed that penalty and he didn't have a good game against Mexico."
- AFP
Bafana application confirmed
SAFA Technical Committee chairman Jack Maluleke confirmed on Sunday that Mosimane has registered his interest in succeeding Hugo Broos in the Bafana hotseat when the Belgian retires after the World Cup.
“I can confirm that amongst the many top names of coaches who have applied for the Bafana Bafana job is indeed Pitso Mosimane.
"I have his CV with me,” he told Sunday World.
“We all know the passion of coach Pitso, his love for the country, and what his profile looks like, but he will also go through the interview process like everyone else because I have over 80 applications with me."
“So, we will finalise the process when we return home after the World Cup," Maluleke confirmed.
"Because we need someone who will come in and get the job started for the upcoming Afcon qualifiers around September.”
Mosimane backed by Mphela
Katlego Mphela, who worked with Mosimane both during his time as Parreira’s assistant and when he took the Bafana job for the first time, told Independent Media that re-appointing the 61-year-old was the right way to go.
“I think it could be something great for the country for him to take us to the next level,” Mphela said.
"He has unfinished business with the national team."
“He understands South African players well. He has been in the setup before under the likes of Carlos Parreira. He has faced different opponents and has been in different competitions with the national team."
“I think he still feels he was unfairly dismissed and didn’t get enough time. I can also attest to that.
"I don’t think he lost many games; he just didn’t win the crucial ones. I think his return would be very interesting.”
“Pitso’s ambition perfectly aligns with the national team. Whenever he speaks, he talks about the national team,” Mphela added.
“He wants to coach at major tournaments like Afcon and the World Cup."
“We all know he has a highly decorated CV at club level. The only thing missing is coaching and succeeding at a major international tournament. I think he wants to achieve that with his own country.”
“One thing I know about Pitso is that he wants to implement his own ideas and style of play.
“He thoroughly understands football and how the game is constantly evolving and changing.
“So, I don’t think he would want to completely dismantle what Hugo Broos has done.
"Whoever comes in now has to take the team forward to the next step.
"We are no longer in the rebuilding phase because the standard has already been set,” Mphela concluded.