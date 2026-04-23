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Pitso Mosimane, April 2026Backpage
Seth Willis

Pitso Mosimane sheds light on Black Stars links, hints he is not ready for Bafana Bafana & why Kaizer Chiefs stand a chance - 'A call from a Ghana official for me is not really serious!'

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The celebrated South African tactician was tipped to get the coaching job in the West African country ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, things didn't work out as anticipated for the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach who is currently unattached.

  • Black Stars' changes

    The Ghanaian FA fired coach Otto Addo after the most recent FIFA international break owing to a series of unimpressive results - four losses in a row, ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

    They then opted to go for Carlos Queiroz despite links to the likes of Pitso Mosimane.


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    There were talks

    Pitso Mosimane has now conceded his representatives were approached regarding the job, but it looked like a mere formality.

    “There was a bit of talk. When I asked the office, they said there was talks – but sometimes teams want three names and then deciding who they want out of the three,” he opened up to MSW.

  • Pitso MosimanePitso's X

    It wasn't a serious all

    “If you want Carlos Queiroz you are going to pay top dollar. There was never anything concrete. Concrete is when a letter comes to say we would like to have you.

    “A call from a Ghana official for me is not really serious," Jingles further explained why he did not take the offer to heart.

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    Has Mosimane hinted he is not ready even for Bafana Bafana?

    The 61-year-old has further revealed he is not ready for a game in two months, insisting he neends to be active as Kaizer Chiefs continue to be linked to him.

    “The other thing is, do I really want to go two months for one or two games? Maybe I don’t want to. If you ask me, it may not be well for me to go for three games," Mosimane concluded.