Pitso Mosimane sheds light on Black Stars links, hints he is not ready for Bafana Bafana & why Kaizer Chiefs stand a chance - 'A call from a Ghana official for me is not really serious!'
Black Stars' changes
The Ghanaian FA fired coach Otto Addo after the most recent FIFA international break owing to a series of unimpressive results - four losses in a row, ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
They then opted to go for Carlos Queiroz despite links to the likes of Pitso Mosimane.
- Backpage
There were talks
Pitso Mosimane has now conceded his representatives were approached regarding the job, but it looked like a mere formality.
“There was a bit of talk. When I asked the office, they said there was talks – but sometimes teams want three names and then deciding who they want out of the three,” he opened up to MSW.
- Pitso's X
It wasn't a serious all
“If you want Carlos Queiroz you are going to pay top dollar. There was never anything concrete. Concrete is when a letter comes to say we would like to have you.
“A call from a Ghana official for me is not really serious," Jingles further explained why he did not take the offer to heart.
- GOAL
Has Mosimane hinted he is not ready even for Bafana Bafana?
The 61-year-old has further revealed he is not ready for a game in two months, insisting he neends to be active as Kaizer Chiefs continue to be linked to him.
“The other thing is, do I really want to go two months for one or two games? Maybe I don’t want to. If you ask me, it may not be well for me to go for three games," Mosimane concluded.