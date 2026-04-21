Pitso Mosimane's Iranian millions and life of luxury revealed as former Mamelodi Sundowns boss faces legal battle over unpaid commissions

The financial details of Pitso Mosimane’s lucrative move to Iranian side Esteghlal F.C. have been made public following a legal showdown in the Johannesburg High Court, as revealed by a Daily Sun report.

The former Bafana Bafana coach reportedly earned a staggering USD1.2 million per season, which converts to approximately R20 million annually.

The figures emerged as international football agent Hamed Chadiri filed a lawsuit against Mosimane’s wife, Moira Tlhagale, and her agency, Moira Tlhagale Sports Marketing and Management.

Chadiri alleges that the agency has refused to pay him a R1.2 million commission fee for his role in securing the deal with the Tehran-based club.



