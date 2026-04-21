Pitso Mosimane's Iranian millions and life of luxury revealed as former Mamelodi Sundowns boss faces legal battle over unpaid commissions
- Moira Tlhagale/MT Sports Marketing and Management
High court drama reveals Mosimane’s millions
The financial details of Pitso Mosimane’s lucrative move to Iranian side Esteghlal F.C. have been made public following a legal showdown in the Johannesburg High Court, as revealed by a Daily Sun report.
The former Bafana Bafana coach reportedly earned a staggering USD1.2 million per season, which converts to approximately R20 million annually.
The figures emerged as international football agent Hamed Chadiri filed a lawsuit against Mosimane’s wife, Moira Tlhagale, and her agency, Moira Tlhagale Sports Marketing and Management.
Chadiri alleges that the agency has refused to pay him a R1.2 million commission fee for his role in securing the deal with the Tehran-based club.
- Musi Matlaba, Instagram
Detailed breakdown of technical team earnings
The court papers, which include Mosimane’s full employment contract, reveal that the head coach was responsible for paying his own technical staff from the total package.
According to the document, "In other words, the head-coach is obligated to bring four assistants with him to Iran to fulfil the contractual obligations. Any financial commitments, including salaries and other expenses, in relation to the assistants shall be the sole responsibility of the head coach."
The breakdown of these salaries shows that Mosimane took home USD768,000 (over R12.5 million), while strength and conditioning coach Kabelo Rangoaga earned USD144,000 (over R2.3 million).
Performance analyst Musi Matlaba and assistant coach Maahier Davids each received USD102,000 (over R1.6 million), with assistant performance analyst Kyle Solomon earning USD84,000 (more than R1.3 million).
- AFP
Bonus structures and luxury perks uncovered
Beyond the guaranteed base salary, the contract outlined an extensive bonus structure that could have seen the technical team's earnings skyrocket.
"Salaries of the first season USD1 200 000 + (USD100 000 will be paid on 18 December 2024)," the contract stated.
Additionally, bonuses totalling 20% of the contract value were on the table, including 5% for a league title and 5% for reaching the AFC Champions League Elite semi-finals.
The deal also ensured a luxury lifestyle for the South African contingent in Iran.
Mosimane was entitled to three return business class tickets to South Africa per year and "a furnished luxury apartment which is located in a complex that has a pool. And a car with a driver."
His assistants were provided with separate furnished apartments, two cars with drivers, and business class travel for their return trips home.
- Esteghlal
Agent slams 'Mandela people' over unpaid fees
The Iranian agent at the heart of the dispute, Hamed Chadiri, has expressed his frustration over the situation, claiming he is only seeking what he is rightfully owed.
"I have secured him such a fat salary, but he is refusing to pay me my money, which is a small fraction of what he made from the deal," Chadiri stated.
He further added, "I hope people will know the type of people they are because they always say that they are good people of Nelson Mandela, but their actions say otherwise."
Despite the high-profile nature of the lawsuit and the leaking of sensitive contract details, the Mosimane camp has remained silent.
Both Pitso Mosimane and Moira Tlhagale have reportedly ignored phone calls and written inquiries regarding the Joburg High Court legal battle.
The case continues to cast a shadow over the tenure of the man who led Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly to continental glory.