Pitso Mosimane lauds Hugo Broos and Orlando Pirates ace as Bafana Bafana reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 – ‘You know this game was a tactical masterclass’

Bafana Bafana have officially written a new chapter in the history books following a gritty 1-0 win against South Korea at the Monterrey Stadium.

In a high-stakes encounter where only a victory would guarantee a path to the knockout rounds, Hugo Broos’ men delivered under immense pressure to finish the group stages on a high and secure a spot in the Last 32.

The match was defined by South Africa's aggressive intent from the opening whistle, as they dominated possession and created several clear-cut opportunities.

While the first half ended goalless due to some wasteful finishing, the persistence of the 1996 AFCON champions eventually paid off.

Thapelo Maseko proved to be the hero on the night, ghosting into the box to provide a clinical finish just after the hour mark that sent the travelling supporters into a frenzy.