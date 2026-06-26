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Pitso Mosimane lauds Hugo Broos and Orlando Pirates ace as Bafana Bafana reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 – ‘You know this game was a tactical masterclass’
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A landmark moment for South African football
Bafana Bafana have officially written a new chapter in the history books following a gritty 1-0 win against South Korea at the Monterrey Stadium.
In a high-stakes encounter where only a victory would guarantee a path to the knockout rounds, Hugo Broos’ men delivered under immense pressure to finish the group stages on a high and secure a spot in the Last 32.
The match was defined by South Africa's aggressive intent from the opening whistle, as they dominated possession and created several clear-cut opportunities.
While the first half ended goalless due to some wasteful finishing, the persistence of the 1996 AFCON champions eventually paid off.
Thapelo Maseko proved to be the hero on the night, ghosting into the box to provide a clinical finish just after the hour mark that sent the travelling supporters into a frenzy.
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Mosimane hails Broos for tactical masterclass
Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly boss Pitso Mosimane was quick to offer his analysis of the performance, highlighting the tactical flexibility shown by Hugo Broos.
The veteran Belgian coach opted to revert to a more familiar system after experimenting earlier in the tournament, a move that Mosimane believes was the catalyst for the historic result.
“You know this game was a tactical masterclass [from Broos], [while] also showing humility and respect.
"And responding to critics that have been around about the shape we played and how we started the World Cup,” Mosimane said, as reported by FARPost.
“It was corrected by the coach, and he has built this team now, where we went to the shape that we have always been using, and that’s what the country is crying about.
"But the coach is a human; he’s an experienced coach and responded well without being arrogant.”
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The Orlando Pirates star who ran the show
While the goalscorers often grab the headlines, Mosimane was eager to point out the influence of Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha.
Stepping into the starting XI in place of the suspended Teboho Mokoena, Mbatha anchored the midfield with a level of composure that belied the magnitude of the occasion.
Playing in a double pivot alongside Sphephelo ‘Yaya’ Sithole, Mbatha provided the platform for South Africa's attackers to shine.
Mosimane labelled the Buccaneers star as the essential cog in the machine that often goes unnoticed by the casual observer.
“But the master of all, it was Mbatha, when he’s in the game, you don’t see him that much, but when he’s not playing, you say he could have been there,” the coach explained.
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A balanced attack driving Bafana forward
The victory was also a testament to the depth Broos has cultivated within the squad.
With the wings occupied by livewires like Mofokeng and Maseko, South Korea struggled to contain the pace and directness of the South African attack.
Mosimane noted that the structure allowed whoever led the line to function effectively as a focal point.
“He started with Relebohile Mofokeng in the midfield with [Oswin] Appollis and Thapelo Maseko playing on the sides.
"And in the striking position, whether it’s Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster, or Iqraam Rayners, the one striker always works,” Mosimane concluded.
Having navigated the group stages successfully, Bafana Bafana now look ahead to the Round of 32 with the belief that they can compete with their opponents Canada and possibly reach the Round of 16.