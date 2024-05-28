Pitso Mosimane Abha GFX GOAL
Seth Willis

Pitso Mosimane: Kaizer Chiefs up next? Jingles reacts after failed Saudi mission - 'My contract with Abha expires today'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsAl Hazem vs AbhaAl HazemAbhaSaudi Pro LeaguePitso John Mosimane

The 59-year-old has been heavily linked to Amakhosi ahead of the 2024/25 Premier Soccer League campaign.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mosimane had a six-month contract with Abha
  • He failed to keep them in the Saudi Pro League
  • Chiefs are heavily linked with tactician
Article continues below