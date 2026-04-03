Pitso Mosimane joins the race to be the next Ghana national team coach and lead the Black Stars to the 2026 FIFA World Cup
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Mosimane submits official application
The race to lead the Black Stars has taken a significant turn as Pitso Mosimane has reportedly formalised his interest in the position by submitting an application to the Ghana Football Association.
According to local journalist Quaku Ade, the veteran coach is determined to secure the role.
Ade spoke to Soccer Laduma and confirmed the development.
“It is true Pitso has shown interest in the Black Stars job. He has officially sent his application. I have spoken to Pitso’s management team. He is really serious about the job.”
- AFP
Black Stars seeking urgent leadership
Ghana find themselves in a precarious position following a string of poor results that led to Otto Addo being sacked on Tuesday. The team suffered four consecutive defeats, including a 5-1 humbling by Austria, leaving the GFA with little choice but to make a change just months before the World Cup begins.
The pressure is mounting on the association to find a replacement who can stabilise the squad quickly.
With the global showpiece on the horizon, the GFA is looking for a coach with a proven track record of success on the continent, a description that fits Mosimane perfectly given his historic achievements in South Africa and Egypt.
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Global stage calling for ‘Jingles’
Mosimane is no stranger to the high-pressure environment of international football, having previously served as the Bafana Bafana assistant coach during the 2010 World Cup. However, the chance to lead a powerhouse like Ghana as a head coach would represent a landmark moment in his decorated career.
The Black Stars have a challenging path ahead, having been drawn against England, Croatia, and Panama in Group L.
The lure of the World Cup remains a major factor for Mosimane. His experience in managing big personalities and navigating complex knockout tournaments makes him a standout candidate for a federation that demands immediate results and a clear tactical identity.
- AFP
Competition for the top job
Despite his impressive résumé, Mosimane is not the only high-profile name on the GFA’s shortlist. Reports suggest that the association is considering a variety of experienced options to lead the team into their opening World Cup clash against Panama on June 18. Other names mentioned in the running include former Morocco boss Walid Regragui and current Saudi Arabia boss Herve Renard.
The GFA is expected to move swiftly in their decision-making process. As the search intensifies, Mosimane’s official application has placed him at the heart of the conversation, setting the stage for what could be one of the most significant coaching appointments in African football this year.