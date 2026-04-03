Pitso Mosimane joins the race to be the next Ghana national team coach and lead the Black Stars to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The race to lead the Black Stars has taken a significant turn as Pitso Mosimane has reportedly formalised his interest in the position by submitting an application to the Ghana Football Association.

According to local journalist Quaku Ade, the veteran coach is determined to secure the role.

Ade spoke to Soccer Laduma and confirmed the development.

“It is true Pitso has shown interest in the Black Stars job. He has officially sent his application. I have spoken to Pitso’s management team. He is really serious about the job.”