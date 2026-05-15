Pitso Mosimane fuels speculations of taking over Amakhosi hot seat - 'I'm part of Kaizer Chiefs family'
- AFP
A deep family connection to Naturena
The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly mastermind has been out of work since leaving Iranian side Esteghlal FC in January, and his presence at an event honouring Doctor Khumalo provided the perfect backdrop for a massive reveal.
Mosimane was quick to point out that his ties to Amakhosi are not just professional, but deeply personal, largely due to his son, Reatlegile, being part of the club’s youth structures.
“It’s a small world. Doc’s [Khumalo] father was the one putting me in the car. Football is a small world, and we belong to one family. It’s a big, but very small family,” Mosimane said as quoted on FARPost.
“I’m part of the Kaizer Chiefs family because of my son. It’s a big, small family. My uncles, one played for Pirates, the other played for Chiefs, the one who trained Doc.
"It’s an ecosystem, we come from one place, one family.
"There are a lot of stories to tell from these things.
"We come from the township, we come from humble beginnings.
"Football gave us a chance to be people, to be recognised, to be acknowledged.
"Football saved us from the township. I’m not saying the township is not good; we belong there, my family is still there.”
- Backpage
Amakhosi disrupting the title race
While the coaching situation remains the main talking point, Mosimane also took time to praise the current Chiefs side for their role in the Premier Soccer League run-in.
Under the guidance of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, the Glamour Boys have recently held both Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns to draws, effectively throwing the title race into chaos while securing a top-three finish for themselves.
“They say it’s never over until the fat lady has sung. She has not sung yet,” Mosimane added.
"So, every week is a story, now you can say that Kaizer Chiefs have thrown the cat among the pigeons."
These results have not only boosted the club’s standing but have also reignited the belief that the giants are on their way back to former glory, regardless of who sits in the dugout next season.
- AFP
Conversations with the Motaungs
Mosimane’s recent interactions with the club’s hierarchy suggest that the lines of communication are very much open.
The three-time CAF Champions League winner revealed details of private chats with Jessica and Bobby Motaung, where the focus was firmly on returning the club to the pinnacle of African football.
With a return to CAF competitions now a reality, the project at Naturena looks more enticing than ever for a manager of Mosimane's calibre.
“I was talking to Jess [Motaung], and she said, ‘It’s in Pirates’ hands, we want to consolidate our position in CAF, whether we play in the Champions League or Confederation Cup, we are doing it for our club.’
"We want Kaizer Chiefs back. Bobby [Motaung] said, ‘Let me ask you a question, we were in the final in the last four years against you [Al Ahly], so we can also claim that it’s not long that we were in the final.’ So Kaizer Chiefs themselves are doing well,” the tactician concluded.
- Backpagepix
What comes next for Chiefs?
The coaching job at the Soweto side will remain the most-talked-about topic in the next few weeks.
Big names have been linked with the hot seat at Chiefs to replace the co-coaches, who are reportedly headed to the exit door.
In recent weeks, experienced mentors such as Mosimane, Manqoba Mnqgithi, and Benni McCarthy have been linked with the coaching gig.
Amakhosi will finalise their decision in the technical team as they look to compete for silverware next season.