Pitso Mosimane fuels speculations of taking over Amakhosi hot seat - 'I'm part of Kaizer Chiefs family'

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly mastermind has been out of work since leaving Iranian side Esteghlal FC in January, and his presence at an event honouring Doctor Khumalo provided the perfect backdrop for a massive reveal.

Mosimane was quick to point out that his ties to Amakhosi are not just professional, but deeply personal, largely due to his son, Reatlegile, being part of the club’s youth structures.

“It’s a small world. Doc’s [Khumalo] father was the one putting me in the car. Football is a small world, and we belong to one family. It’s a big, but very small family,” Mosimane said as quoted on FARPost.

“I’m part of the Kaizer Chiefs family because of my son. It’s a big, small family. My uncles, one played for Pirates, the other played for Chiefs, the one who trained Doc.

"It’s an ecosystem, we come from one place, one family.

"There are a lot of stories to tell from these things.

"We come from the township, we come from humble beginnings.

"Football gave us a chance to be people, to be recognised, to be acknowledged.

"Football saved us from the township. I’m not saying the township is not good; we belong there, my family is still there.”







