Pitso Mosimane dissects best role for Orlando Pirates 'top talent' Relebohile Mofokeng, 'Fits in well in Aston Villa's shape but when he plays as a 10 in international games... probably too heavy for him'

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng has been in terrific form this season and is largely touted to be crowned this season's Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Season.

Thanks to being changed from being a winger into a number 10 by Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, the 21-year-old has been in top form.

Former Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has joined in to discuss Mofokeng's positional switch.