Pitso Mosimane dissects best role for Orlando Pirates 'top talent' Relebohile Mofokeng, 'Fits in well in Aston Villa's shape but when he plays as a 10 in international games... probably too heavy for him'
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Mofokeng's positional transformation
Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng has been in terrific form this season and is largely touted to be crowned this season's Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Season.
Thanks to being changed from being a winger into a number 10 by Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, the 21-year-old has been in top form.
Former Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has joined in to discuss Mofokeng's positional switch.
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'Top talent Mofokeng, fits in well in Aston Villa's shape'
“Yeah, a top talent, hey! He (Mofokeng) is very intelligent; there's always a challenge. Is he a winger or a striker? He's a 10, but it depends on how you use a 10," said Mosimane as per Soccer Laduma.
“If you play a 4-3-3 (formation), there's no 10. It's a six and two eights. If you play 4-2-3-1, he's a 10. But if you play 4-4-2 with wingers coming inside a lot, then he's not a winger. He fits in well in Aston Villa's shape.”
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'He's a half of almost everything'
“He's a half of almost everything, but what I like is now he's scoring goals. We used to know him assisting a lot, but now he's scoring," added Mosimane.
"It's a bit tough at the national team, because, let's say I'm Hugo Broos…I'll always come back to one thing, results.
“Hindsight is always the best sight, because we always talk after the game that ‘you see he's a 10’ but maybe at the big international games, when he plays as a 10 in the [Africa] Cup of Nations against Cameroon and all that, probably too heavy for him."
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Modise and Pienaar dragged into Mofokeng issue
“I'll make an example, we [at Bafana Bafana] played Teko [Modise] as a right winger at the World Cup, and he had to come inside to play; we know he's not going to run down the line," Mosimane continued.
“Steven Pienaar was a winger at Everton, but we played him as a 10, because you also can't leave your best players out of the pitch, you also have to play your best players, that's the beauty of coaching.”