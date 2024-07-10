Pitso Mosimane defends his reputation after Abha Club relegation and points to new job offers from the Middle East

BackpageMichael MadyiraPitso Mosimane defends his reputation after Abha Club relegation and points to new job offers from the Middle EastPremier Soccer LeaguePitso John MosimaneAbhaKaizer ChiefsSaudi Pro LeagueThe celebrated tactician has had little success in his last two jobs and he responds to what that could have done to his image.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMosimane is jobless after leaving AbhaHe could not save the Saudi side from relegationThe coach defends his reputation Article continues below