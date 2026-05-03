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Luphumlo Sifumba Durban CityBackpagepix
Kingsley Kobo

Pitso Dladla hails 'Kaka' influence as Durban City earn Nedbank Cup glory against TS Galaxy – ‘His energy rubbed off on other players and we started to take control’

Durban City
Cup
TS Galaxy vs Durban City
TS Galaxy
Siwelele vs Durban City
Siwelele
Premier Soccer League
Durban City vs Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Orlando Pirates
Durban City vs AmaZulu FC
AmaZulu FC
S. Dladla
L. Sifumba

The Citizens’ coach revealed that the youthful energy of Luphumlo ‘Kaka’ Sifumba was the driving force behind his side’s dramatic cup final triumph on Saturday. After trailing at the break, the Team of Choice staged a spirited second-half fightback in Polokwane to secure the silverware.

  • Kyle Jurgens Durban CityBackpagepix

    Sifumba the game-changer

    Durban City found themselves in a difficult position at the interval following an unfortunate own-goal by Jean Lubumba.

    However, the introduction of the youngster widely known as ‘Kaka’ ahead of the second period proved to be the turning point as City overturned the deficit to a win 2-1.

    Dladla explained how the substitute's presence revitalised the squad.

    “I think in the first half we were also in control but we didn’t get the necessary intensity.

    We could’ve also scored a few goals in the first half although the chances were just half-chances, but that was the problem for each and every player," he told SuperSport TV.

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  • Darren Keet Durban CityBackpagepix

    Rubbing off on the team

    Dladla admitted that while he remained confident during his half-time team talk, his side needed an extra spark to break down the Rockets' defence.

    The coach challenged his players to raise their performance levels, and Sifumba provided the perfect response on the pitch.

    “We spoke at halftime that guys it’s not the game for us to lose but to win. We only need to put more effort five-ten percent and take the game to them," Dladla said.

    "Kaka is young, energetic that energy rubbed off on other players and we started to take control.

    Luckily, we got the goal at the right time and we believed that we could get the second one- we got the second one and then we had to defend for our lives.

    We got Mkhize, Ncanana, Darren Keet, Gcaba and Jalai - top defenders.”

  • Upington City vs Durban City, February 2026Upington City

    The psychological edge

    While Sifumba provided the physical boost, Dladla also highlighted the mental advantage Durban City held over TS Galaxy.

    Having already eliminated them from the competition last season and secured two league wins against them this term, the City boss felt his players were destined to succeed.

    “It was the effort that was put by the players, team holistically. But I can say it now, if you look at it, we had a psychological advantage," Dladla said.

    "Last season in the NFD we knocked out Galaxy. This season we had beaten them twice. So, that played in our minds that we can’t be losing now and that’s why we had that belief.”

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  • Siwelele FC, April 2026Backpage

    What’s next for Durban City

    Durban City have just clinched their first major title, which hands them qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup.

    The next objective for Dladla and his team is to conserve their spot in the standings to ensure a Top Eight finish, with four matches to go.

    They currently sit seventh on 36 points, but are not safe, with Siwelele and Stellenbosch in ninth and tenth still hopeful of overhauling the KwaZulu Natal side who have struggled recently in the league.

    The Citizens will be on the road in their next league match on May 5, when they face fellow Top Eight challengers Siwelele, who are two places and four points behind.

    They will then play host to Stellenbosch – 10th placed, 32 points -on May 8, before their final two fixtures, against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on May 16 and against AmaZulu on May 23.

    It is a tough end to the season but City will hope the uplift they get from winning silverware will help them meet the challenge of their league scheduling.