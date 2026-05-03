Pitso Dladla hails 'Kaka' influence as Durban City earn Nedbank Cup glory against TS Galaxy – ‘His energy rubbed off on other players and we started to take control’

Durban City found themselves in a difficult position at the interval following an unfortunate own-goal by Jean Lubumba.

However, the introduction of the youngster widely known as ‘Kaka’ ahead of the second period proved to be the turning point as City overturned the deficit to a win 2-1.

Dladla explained how the substitute's presence revitalised the squad.

“I think in the first half we were also in control but we didn’t get the necessary intensity.

We could’ve also scored a few goals in the first half although the chances were just half-chances, but that was the problem for each and every player," he told SuperSport TV.