Former Milan and Fiorenitna manager Stefano Pioli, who has also coached other clubs, joined Sky Sport's Sky Calcio Club to discuss his previous jobs, his desire to return to management and the current league season.
He looked back on the Serie A title he won with AC Milan and his memories of Amorim, then discussed developments involving Fabregas, Juventus' victory over Napoli and why his recent spell with Fiorenitna failed. He also said: "I came close to becoming Italy's head coach, not very long ago."