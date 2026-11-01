"Juve have plenty of wide players, with Yildiz and Conceicao out, and I think the Kolo Muani-Woltemade partnership makes sense. I think Luciano read the game well: his substitutions vindicated him and were rewarded.

From what I can see, Kolo Muani is a player who puts in a lot of effort and works hard, but perhaps he is lacking that decisive moment. I don't like training retreats. When things are going badly, staying cooped up like that all day means you are always thinking about it. I think you need to focus on the quality of the work, and when things aren't going well, a training retreat cannot be the only solution.

I don't think Juve won today because they went on a training retreat. The second half was evenly matched, then a great goal from Alajbegovic changed the game."