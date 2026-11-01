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Emanuele Tramacere
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Pioli: “Moreira like Leao? He and Rabiot have real power in their legs. With their first-choice XI, AC Milan are a really strong team. At Fiorentina, I raised the bar too high. I miss coaching”

AC Milan
S. Pioli
Italy
Fiorentina
Inter
Juventus
SSC Napoli

The manager appears on Sky Calcio Club

Former Milan and Fiorenitna manager Stefano Pioli, who has also coached other clubs, joined Sky Sport's Sky Calcio Club to discuss his previous jobs, his desire to return to management and the current league season.

He looked back on the Serie A title he won with AC Milan and his memories of Amorim, then discussed developments involving Fabregas, Juventus' victory over Napoli and why his recent spell with Fiorenitna failed. He also said: "I came close to becoming Italy's head coach, not very long ago."

  • Juventus’ victory over Napoli

    "Juve have plenty of wide players, with Yildiz and Conceicao out, and I think the Kolo Muani-Woltemade partnership makes sense. I think Luciano read the game well: his substitutions vindicated him and were rewarded.

    From what I can see, Kolo Muani is a player who puts in a lot of effort and works hard, but perhaps he is lacking that decisive moment. I don't like training retreats. When things are going badly, staying cooped up like that all day means you are always thinking about it. I think you need to focus on the quality of the work, and when things aren't going well, a training retreat cannot be the only solution.

    I don't think Juve won today because they went on a training retreat. The second half was evenly matched, then a great goal from Alajbegovic changed the game."

  • The flop in Florence

    "At the moment, I miss coaching. After my experience in Florence... I cared a great deal about doing well there, but it went badly, and I needed to take a break. I had something from abroad, but I did not consider it.

    I think I made a mistake by setting the bar too high in such a warm and passionate environment. I put the team under pressure when there was no need.

    Some results could have been different given the performances we put in, but the pressure we were under did not allow us to express ourselves.

    They have certainly made some high-quality signings today, bringing in strong players with potential. Patience is needed, but that patience is not always there in Italy, especially in Florence".

  • Fabregas and Gasperini

    "Como have put the manager, Cesc, at the heart of their project. I've seen some interesting things. He has chosen players who suit his approach: they all know how to position themselves on the pitch, find space and move.

    It's their first year playing in cup competitions, and they're enjoying some great moments. They're continuing on their path with great quality and conviction. It's a wonderful environment.

    Every manager has their own way of playing. Gasperini and Fabregas are quite different, but both play spectacular, attacking football. They have different mindsets and different ways of approaching a match. There are many ways to achieve a positive result."

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  • The Serie A title with AC Milan

    "I think a manager’s skill lies in adapting to the players’ characteristics. In that team, I had players who would struggle if I made them defend deep.

    It always depends on the intensity and energy with which you press high. You can sit deep or play high, but if you want to play high, you have to do it with real intensity. In the year of the Serie A title, Rafa was devastating. When you win, something special develops within the same group of people working together. After the Serie A title, Paolo (Maldini, editor’s note), Ricky (Massara, editor’s note) and I weren’t good enough, and neither was he. Rafa can’t track a full-back all the way back. He can do it, but then he doesn’t."

  • Moreira, Rabiot and Amorim’s AC Milan

    "Moreira like Leao? I also saw him against Sassuolo and he impressed me. He and Rabiot both have real running power. Milan played an excellent match, Maignan made a great save... but with their starting 11, they really are a strong side. When Amorim made a few more changes, he struggled more.

    It took him a while to get to this point because he had players coming in who probably arrived with some problems, and it takes time to find rhythm and fitness. The results are starting to show.

    Modric still has a great engine too. Goncalo Ramos does a lot of work for the team and is a very good player."