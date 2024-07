South Africans react to Masandawana's unconvincing results in their friendly matches ahead of the new season.

Mamelodi Sundowns suffered their second loss in a row when they fell by a solitary goal against Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday evening.

A day before, the Steve Komphela and Manqoba Mngqithi-led team had also suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of German third-tier side SV Sandhausen.

A section of South African fans are not convinced Masandawana will deliver next season; they believe things are not heading in the right direction.

Have a look at their reactions as sampled by GOAL.