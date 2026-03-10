Piero Hincapie is already an Arsenal cult hero - so where does Myles Lewis-Skelly fit into the Gunners' future?

As Hincapie prepares to take in the flooding tributes from his parent/former club, it must be a strange time for Lewis-Skelly. His boyhood team could win the quadruple, but he's had such little influence on their campaign so far. With three months to go until the World Cup, his hopes of making the England squad are fading fast, only one year removed from emerging as a potential cornerstone for the Three Lions.

Thomas Tuchel sent a public warning to Lewis-Skelly last October, one month before he was dropped from the England fold: "To just be a good citizen in camp will not be enough over the course of a year. He was a very good player in camp, a very good team-mate in camp. But being a good team-mate in camp may not be good enough to stay the whole year with us. You have to perform at club level on a regular basis.

"In the last camp he got the credit, that I was convinced we have to take care of him and nominate him because we accelerated his career. It was our responsibility after we called him last season. So we stick to this. He was now part of a very successful camp so he gets the reward for that. But if you remember he was not part of the 20-man squad in the match in Serbia.

"Still, his behaviour was outstanding, even if he was not part of the squad. His training, his attitude, his attitude to push and support the guys on the pitch was outstanding and of the highest level. He is one of the players who benefits from this decision, from sticking with the same squad, but the performances [for Arsenal] will be a key factor in the next month. He benefits also from the proximity of the camps and that [the last one] was three weeks ago."

After he was dropped by Tuchel, Arteta offered a message of support. "When you look at his age, what he's already done, he's just remarkable. So don't look at the one [bad] moment what is happening for you because maybe it happens for the right reason and today you cannot see it," he said, before proceeding to limit Lewis-Skelly's minutes to an even greater extent.