Phuti Mohafe reflects on the decisions that led to Polokwane City’s downfall against Mamelodi Sundowns - ’Bad decisions, both on the bench and on the field. I think it should’ve ended 2-2’

Polokwane City’s tactical plan unravelled in the second half, with Phuti Mohafe pointing specifically to the handling of Puleng Marema.

The attacker was introduced after the break to spark a comeback but was hauled off midway through the second period after failing to convert a crucial penalty.

Mohafe admitted that the decision to hook the player so soon after bringing him on was perhaps driven by the heat of the moment.

“You see, sometimes there are punishable offences even though you make some subs you are a leader, lead by example," Mohafe told SuperSport TV, as reported by Kickoff.

"He was playing well, I think as I’m saying some of the decisions were rushed and emotional.

"It’s one of those, I think we will learn from them, we will learn from those mistakes and we will learn from those chapters."