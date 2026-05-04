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Phuti Mohafe reflects on the decisions that led to Polokwane City’s downfall against Mamelodi Sundowns - ’Bad decisions, both on the bench and on the field. I think it should’ve ended 2-2’
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Emotional bench decisions and the sub-on-sub
Polokwane City’s tactical plan unravelled in the second half, with Phuti Mohafe pointing specifically to the handling of Puleng Marema.
The attacker was introduced after the break to spark a comeback but was hauled off midway through the second period after failing to convert a crucial penalty.
Mohafe admitted that the decision to hook the player so soon after bringing him on was perhaps driven by the heat of the moment.
“You see, sometimes there are punishable offences even though you make some subs you are a leader, lead by example," Mohafe told SuperSport TV, as reported by Kickoff.
"He was playing well, I think as I’m saying some of the decisions were rushed and emotional.
"It’s one of those, I think we will learn from them, we will learn from those mistakes and we will learn from those chapters."
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Chances wasted and tactical breakdown
The scoreline suggested a comfortable evening for the defending champions, but Mohafe argued that the game could have looked very different had his side shown more composure in front of goal.
The coach lamented a string of high-profile misses that prevented City from putting Mamelodi Sundowns under genuine pressure, suggesting that his team was closer to their rivals than the 3-0 result indicated.
“Bad decisions, both on the bench and on the field," Mohafe said.
"I think it should’ve ended 2-2 if not 3-2, but we got an opportunity to score from the spot we missed and we got another opportunity to score and we go wide one-v-one with the keeper.
“But I think the boys panicked, he is still young, he will learn from the mistake, and I think the shape that we have lost is the one that determines the score."
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Lessons learned from the lack of discipline
The loss of midfield structure proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Polokwane City.
In their desperation to find an equaliser at 1-0, the visitors left themselves exposed to the clinical transitional play of the Brazilians.
Mohafe conceded that his substitutions, particularly involving Ndamulelo Maphangule, disrupted the balance of the team and allowed Sundowns to take full control of the contest in the closing stages.
“We lost the shape in the middle, we couldn’t contain them because we wanted to equalise to 1-1, but we didn’t realise we breaking our shape in the middle," the coach explained.
"But it’s another lesson learned and learned the hard way so we were just not on it after making the substitutions for Maphangule, I think it’s the one that killed us, but we learnt the hard way."
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What’s next for Polokwane City
The visitors maintained their sixth spot in the standings despite the loss, but things could change by the end of matchday 27, when Durban City (7th) and Golden Arrows (8th) play their respective matches in hand.
Rise and Shine are hoping to maintain a top-eight finish but for that to happen, they will likely need full points across their last three matches.
They travel to face Richards Bay on May 6, and will stay on the road against Golden Arrows on May 8, in a clash that could reshuffle the mid table.
Polokwane will end their campaign at home against second-from-bottom Marumo Gallants on May 16.