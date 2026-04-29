Phuti Mohafe ready to bring Orlando Pirates closer to PSL title with win over Mamelodi Sundowns: 'If the three points are available, then why not? Let’s get them!'
The big game
Polokwane City play Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday at Seshego Stadium in a Premier Soccer League outing.
A win for the hosts will take them in the top five with 40 points, while a win for Masandawana is enough to put them at the summit of the table with 61 points, two more than the current leaders Orlando Pirates.
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Polokwane not there to just honour the game
“That one is a mountain to climb against Sundowns, because we don’t know which team we are going to play of Sundowns,” Polokwane coach Phuti Mohafe told the media.
“But it [the win] boosted the confidence, it gave us courage and we will go to play Sundowns, not to go and honour the match.
“We are going there to fight for the three points, and if the three points are available, then why not? Let’s get them.
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Downs are a big team but we can make it two in a row
Mohafe has further conceded it will not be easy against Masandawana but remained confident of defying the odds to get maximum points.
"I think it [the win] also gave us an edge to say we are playing at home, you have won the first match at home, so can’t you make it two in a row? So, it is possible for us to make it two in a row. I’m not undermining Sundowns.
“It is a big team, it’s a team that is playing in Africa. They are competing well, but we are also looking for three points. So, let’s go and fight for three points on offer," he concluded.
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Where is Seshego Stadium?
Meanwhile, coach Miguel Cardoso is not happy with the venue of the game.
“Look, we have to think match after match. But it seems that we’re going to play somewhere, in some place in the countryside. They found a place to make this match. I don’t know even the name of it.
“Yeah, it’s their big stadium, nice for this level of matches. So, we’ll be very pleased to have that in place," he stated.