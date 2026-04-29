Phuti Mohafe ready to bring Orlando Pirates closer to PSL title with win over Mamelodi Sundowns: 'If the three points are available, then why not? Let’s get them!'

“That one is a mountain to climb against Sundowns, because we don’t know which team we are going to play of Sundowns,” Polokwane coach Phuti Mohafe told the media.

“But it [the win] boosted the confidence, it gave us courage and we will go to play Sundowns, not to go and honour the match.

“We are going there to fight for the three points, and if the three points are available, then why not? Let’s get them.