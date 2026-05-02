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Phuti Mohafe eyes key improvements as Polokwane City aim to stun Mamelodi Sundowns' Premier Soccer League title aspirations in their reverse fixture on Sunday
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Analysing the midweek narrow defeat
The Limpopo-based outfit suffered a slim 1-0 loss against The Brazilians in Seshego on Wednesday night, a game in which they remained competitive until the final whistle.
A solitary strike from Chilean midfielder Marcelo Allende proved to be the difference, but Mohafe saw enough from his players to suggest that a different result is possible in the reverse fixture.
Reflecting on the performance, Mohafe noted that concentration levels will be paramount when they travel to Pretoria.
"In the first half we defended well as in the second half except for some lapses of concentration.
"Even when we changed the strategy to an attacking one, they showed us that you can do better if you continue with it.
"So, it's a matter of going to the field and the boardroom and discuss it with the technical team, on the field with the players and therefore we plan and see which one we can go with," Mohafe told SABC Sport.
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Tactical secrecy ahead of Loftus trip
As the two sides prepare to lock horns once again at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday, the Polokwane City mentor is keeping his cards close to his chest.
While he acknowledged that playing the reigning champions twice in such quick succession is a daunting task, he is focused on the marginal gains that could turn a loss into a historic victory.
When questioned about his specific tactical blueprint for the upcoming clash, Mohafe was careful not to reveal too much to the opposition.
"I can't go through that because I will let the cat out of the bag.
"But the thing is we're just going to work with a cautious approach knowing very well that if we can go 45 minutes 0-0 we then have an opportunity to get them in the second half.
"This is a team that has played in the last three games," he added.
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Overcoming the congested fixture list
The scheduling has presented a unique challenge for Polokwane City, facing the most dominant force in South African football twice in the space of a few days.
Mohafe conceded that the rapid turnaround is not ideal, particularly given the intensity required to compete with a squad of Sundowns' depth and quality.
The City coach also highlighted that his side needs to ensure they do not fall behind before finding their rhythm.
The midweek encounter showed that Rise and Shine could trouble the Sundowns defence when they pushed forward, and Mohafe will be hoping his players can replicate that bravery on Sunday to secure a positive result on the road.
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What’s next for Polokwane City
With two wins, two draws and a loss to Sundowns in their last five matches, the visitors were able to make up some lost ground following a previous streak of two defeats and one draw.
Their valiant showing against the Pretoria club in midweek could be a testament to their ambition for the remainder of the campaign.
With just a few rounds of matches to spare, Polokwane City are looking to cement their position in the Top Eight in their remaining fixtures after Sunday's clash against Richards Bay, Golden Arrows and Marumo Gallants.