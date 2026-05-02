Phuti Mohafe eyes key improvements as Polokwane City aim to stun Mamelodi Sundowns' Premier Soccer League title aspirations in their reverse fixture on Sunday

The Limpopo-based outfit suffered a slim 1-0 loss against The Brazilians in Seshego on Wednesday night, a game in which they remained competitive until the final whistle.

A solitary strike from Chilean midfielder Marcelo Allende proved to be the difference, but Mohafe saw enough from his players to suggest that a different result is possible in the reverse fixture.

Reflecting on the performance, Mohafe noted that concentration levels will be paramount when they travel to Pretoria.

"In the first half we defended well as in the second half except for some lapses of concentration.

"Even when we changed the strategy to an attacking one, they showed us that you can do better if you continue with it.

"So, it's a matter of going to the field and the boardroom and discuss it with the technical team, on the field with the players and therefore we plan and see which one we can go with," Mohafe told SABC Sport.