Philadelphia Union fire South African coach Bradley Carnell after horror start to the season ends in 6-4 loss to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

The Philadelphia Union have confirmed the departure of Bradley Carnell, just months after he was celebrated as the 2025 MLS Coach of the Year.

The South African tactician, who previously led the club to a Supporters' Shield, saw his tenure collapse during a historically poor first half of the 2026 season.

The final straw proved to be a chaotic 6-4 loss to an Inter Miami side led by Lionel Messi, leaving Philadelphia as the only team in the league with single-digit points.

In a statement released by the club, Carnell expressed his gratitude for his time in Pennsylvania:

"I want to thank the fans, the players, the staff, and everyone involved with this club for the support and commitment during my time here.

"I’m proud of what we accomplished together and grateful for the relationships and memories we built along the way.

"To my staff and especially the players, thank you for your hard work and dedication through both the highs and the challenges, you inspired me every day and I appreciate the opportunity to have been part of this team."