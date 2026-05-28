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Philadelphia Union fire South African coach Bradley Carnell after horror start to the season ends in 6-4 loss to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami
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Carnell pays price for nightmare run
The Philadelphia Union have confirmed the departure of Bradley Carnell, just months after he was celebrated as the 2025 MLS Coach of the Year.
The South African tactician, who previously led the club to a Supporters' Shield, saw his tenure collapse during a historically poor first half of the 2026 season.
The final straw proved to be a chaotic 6-4 loss to an Inter Miami side led by Lionel Messi, leaving Philadelphia as the only team in the league with single-digit points.
In a statement released by the club, Carnell expressed his gratitude for his time in Pennsylvania:
"I want to thank the fans, the players, the staff, and everyone involved with this club for the support and commitment during my time here.
"I’m proud of what we accomplished together and grateful for the relationships and memories we built along the way.
"To my staff and especially the players, thank you for your hard work and dedication through both the highs and the challenges, you inspired me every day and I appreciate the opportunity to have been part of this team."
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New Sporting Director takes the reins
Alongside the coaching change, the Union have moved to stabilize their front office by appointing Jon Scheer as the permanent Sporting Director.
Scheer had been serving in an interim capacity following the suspension of Ernst Tanner, whose future with the organization remains clouded in uncertainty after an investigation into offensive and discriminatory remarks.
Scheer has been part of the Union's setup since 2018 and is expected to maintain the "Moneyball" approach that has defined the club's recent history.
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Scheer outlines vision for recovery
The task ahead for Scheer is significant, as the Union have struggled to cope with the loss of key personnel like Tai Baribo and a lack of attacking spark.
Despite the current crisis, the new Sporting Director is focused on returning to the identity that made the Union a perennial contender on a limited budget.
He will now oversee all technical aspects, including a global search for Carnell’s permanent successor.
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Internal solution for interim period
While the club begins its search for a new manager, Philadelphia Union II head coach Ryan Richter has been tasked with leading the first team.
Richter is a former Union player who has climbed the coaching ladder within the club’s academy and reserve systems.
Club chairman Jay Sugarman noted that the club has "full confidence in Ryan's ability to lead the team through this transition" as they head into the mid-season break for the 2026 World Cup.
Sugarman also took a moment to address the departing coach, adding:
"On behalf of the Philadelphia Union organization, I want to thank Bradley for his dedication and commitment to the club during his time here. He brought professionalism and passion to his role, and we appreciate everything he has contributed to the team and the organization. We are confident that he will find success in his future coaching endeavors."
The Union will not return to competitive MLS action until July 22.