Philadelphia Union boss breaks silence on Bafana Bafana star Olwethu Makhanya as defender goes AWOL to force European transfer move - 'We will leave it at that for now'
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Philadelphia Union coach addresses Makhanya's mysterious absence
The situation surrounding Olwethu Makhanya at Philadelphia Union has reached a boiling point, with the South African international officially a no-show for the club's mid-season preparations.
Amid growing rumours that the defender is attempting to force a move to a European league, Union coach Ryan Richter attempted to downplay the drama during a recent press conference.
Richter, who has overseen Makhanya’s development since he arrived in MLS, was grilled by reporters on why one of his prized defensive assets was missing from the squad.
“I have worked with Olwethu since he first joined the club, and we have a good personal relationship,” said Richter.
“But right now, he is away from the club for personal reasons, and we will leave it at that for now.”
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Scottish giants Rangers FC join hunt for Bafana star
While the club officially cites "personal reasons," the reality on the ground suggests a much larger shift in Makhanya's career path.
The former Stellenbosch FC standout has been the subject of intense transfer speculation since before the World Cup began.
It is widely understood that a top Belgian side made a formal approach for the 22-year-old, but Philadelphia Union chose to reject the offer, valuing the defender as a key component of their first-team setup.
The plot thickened this week following reports that Scottish giants Rangers FC have made formal enquiries about the defender.
While no official bid has been submitted just yet, the interest from Glasgow has added more fuel to the fire.
Makhanya has been with Philadelphia since July 2023 and has rapidly established himself as one of the most promising defenders in the Western Hemisphere.
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International breakthrough sparks European interest
Makhanya’s rise to prominence reached a new level in May when he finally broke into the Bafana Bafana senior side under Hugo Broos.
After being overlooked for several previous international windows, his consistent performances in MLS became impossible for the national team selectors to ignore.
The defender made his official international debut in a friendly match against Nicaragua just weeks before the World Cup kicked off.
The tension now lies in whether the Union can convince their star man to return to the fold or if they will be forced to cash in on a player who clearly sees his future elsewhere.
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Uncertain future for Makhanya in Major League Soccer
As the MLS season enters a critical phase, the lack of clarity regarding Makhanya’s return is beginning to overshadow the Union's on-field preparations.
Richter’s guarded comments suggest that while there is mutual respect between the coach and the player, the administrative side of the club is dealing with a sensitive contractual situation.
For now, the ball remains in the court of the Philadelphia Union hierarchy who must decide whether to stand firm and demand that Makhanya honours his contract or negotiate a departure that satisfies all parties.
With the European transfer window entering its final weeks and the MLS restart fast approaching, the pressure will only increase on the Union to find a resolution.
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