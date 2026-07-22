Philadelphia Union boss breaks silence on Bafana Bafana star Olwethu Makhanya as defender goes AWOL to force European transfer move - 'We will leave it at that for now'

The situation surrounding Olwethu Makhanya at Philadelphia Union has reached a boiling point, with the South African international officially a no-show for the club's mid-season preparations.

Amid growing rumours that the defender is attempting to force a move to a European league, Union coach Ryan Richter attempted to downplay the drama during a recent press conference.

Richter, who has overseen Makhanya’s development since he arrived in MLS, was grilled by reporters on why one of his prized defensive assets was missing from the squad.

“I have worked with Olwethu since he first joined the club, and we have a good personal relationship,” said Richter.

“But right now, he is away from the club for personal reasons, and we will leave it at that for now.”