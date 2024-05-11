Kabelo Mahlasela & Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Royal AM, May 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Peter Shalulile-inspired Mamelodi Sundowns edge Royal AM as Tshwane giants edge closer to setting new PSL points record

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Royal AMRoyal AMMamelodi Sundowns FCRonwen WilliamsThembinkosi LorchNeo MaemaSipho MbulePeter Shalulile

Mamelodi Sundowns edged closer to breaking the record PSL's points tally following Saturday's 1-0 victory over Royal AM.

  • Sundowns hosted Royal AM on Saturday
  • The match ended 1-0 in favour of Masandawana
  • Shalulile was the hero for Tshwane giants
