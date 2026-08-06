Peter Shalulile compares his move to Yanga to Cristiano Ronaldo joining Juventus - 'All I am saying is that I know what I have chosen'

Speaking to reporters during his official unveiling in Dar es Salaam this week, the 32-year-old striker dismissed any suggestion that moving to Tanzania represented a step down in quality.

“Leaving South Africa and coming to Tanzania is like Cristiano [Ronaldo] leaving Real Madrid and going to Juventus,” Shalulile told the assembled media.

“So there is no poor league. All I am saying is that I know what I have chosen, and this is a competitive league.

"I have been watching it carefully, and there are top players coming from this country going outside."

When quizzed on his ambitions for the club, especially in the CAF Champions League the former Sundowns man said:

“It’s a team sport; I cannot come here and tell you that [winning it] is guaranteed.

“But there is positive energy among the players. Having a dream that is aligned to one common goal - reaching the CAF Champions League final - is key.

"It’s a matter of failing, learning, and eventually succeeding. That’s the remedy for how a Champions League is won.”