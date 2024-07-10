Performance analyst Ayman Makroud makes Kaizer Chiefs U-turn as he decides against joining Nabi at the Soweto giants

Ayman Makroud/InstagramClifton MabasaPerformance analyst Ayman Makroud makes Kaizer Chiefs U-turn as he decides against joining Nabi at the Soweto giantsPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsNasreddine NabiFAR RabatAmakhosi dealt a big blow as one of Nabi's backroom staff changes his mind ahead of the highly anticipated season. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMakroud makes Chiefs U-turnHe was a critical part of Nabi's technical teamThe performance analyst had originally agreed to join AmakhosiArticle continues below