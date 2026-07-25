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Rodri Manchester City 2025-26Getty
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Perez's embarrassing deal: Rodri on the verge of signing for Real Madrid

Transfers
Real Madrid
Manchester City
Rodri
LaLiga
Premier League
Spain
England

Rodri is the great jewel Real Madrid want to land as they wrap up a revolutionary transfer window, desperate to end two consecutive seasons without a single trophy. 

According to the newspaper "Sport", the Manchester City star has gone from a player who drew positive reports inside the Merengues to a top priority, all after being crowned World Cup champion.

Several circumstances are pushing the deal in the right direction. Only the signature on the contract remains to conclude negotiations between Real Madrid and Manchester City. 

The Spain captain wants to come home. He considers Madrid the best possible destination for him.

For Florentino Perez, the deal carried some awkwardness. Rodri, whom the Real Madrid president had long admired, was one of the electoral cards played by Enrique Riquelme, his rival in the club's presidential elections. 

Those in favour of signing him soon turned into a consensus within Valdebebas, where coach Jose Mourinho also gave his approval for the deal to be completed.

  • Rodri Golden Ball World Cup 2026 SpainGetty

    Real Madrid plan to sign Rodri for 45 million euros

    The coming week will be decisive for Real Madrid, who are looking to complete two deals they consider strategic. 

    With Rodri, the appeal is clear: a deep-lying playmaker of the kind they have lacked in recent years. His contract at City runs until 2027, and the value of any final agreement will dictate the timing of his transfer.

    Early talk put the figure above 70 million euros, some of it designed to scare off rivals. The current plan is to close the deal for 45 million euros plus add-ons, on a contract running until 2030 to spread the cost over several years. 

    That operation is separate from the deal for Yan Diomande. Real are closing in on the Leipzig star for 120 million euros, the signing Florentino promised during his election campaign.

    Roc Nation are behind Madrid's most prominent moves in the market, where the club have set the pace on several deals despite competition from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain. 

    The French club had also shown interest in Rodri, who is currently spending his summer holiday and weighing up his future.

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  • rodri(C)Getty Images

    Real Madrid race against time to seal Rodri deal

    Real Madrid are working to complete the deal before Rodri returns for pre-season with Manchester City.

    Enzo Maresca, who succeeded Pep Guardiola as City manager, said: "He will undergo surgery on Monday, and he needs a break. He needs rest and recovery, and after that he will return to us."

    Rodri's future should be settled over the coming days. Both clubs have done business before, including the transfer of Brahim Diaz. 

    The midfielder had left the Spanish league in 2019 for the Premier League.

    Set to play a pivotal role in Mourinho's new project, the Spaniard would deal Real Madrid a heavy blow with his signing. Madrid shifted their stance on him after a World Cup that dispelled every doubt over his age and his injury record.

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