Percy Tau: Bafana Bafana star one step away from Caf Champions League final after Al Ahly eliminate Simba SC

BackpageSeth WillisPercy Tau: Bafana Bafana star one step away from Caf Champions League final after Al Ahly eliminate Simba SCCAF Champions LeaguePercy TauSouth AfricaAl Ahly SC vs Simba SCAl Ahly SCSimba SCThe Club of the Century made it past Tanzanian heavyweights Wekundu wa Msimbazi to advance to the semi-final of the annual competition.Al Ahly are the Caf CL defending championsThey were paired with SImba in quarter-finalTau & Co. reach the semi-final