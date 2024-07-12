Percy Tau, Asanele Velebayi and the five players Kaizer Chiefs should target to replace Keagan Dolly

Kaizer Chiefs recently parted ways with experienced star Keagan Dolly and will be on the market for another forward in the winter transfer window.

Dolly, 31, was one of several out-of-contract players who were released by Amakhosi ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The skilful attacker scored 14 goals and registered 11 assists in 67 games for the Glamour Boys after joining on a free transfer from Ligue 1 side Montpellier in July 2021.

Dolly joined Chiefs with high expectations but during his time with the Glamour Boys, he was troubled by injuries and was unable to show his full potential.

A player of Dolly’s calibre will have no shortage of suitors with clubs like Cape Town City and SuperSport United reported to be after his services.

Dolly, however, is said to be assessing his options, keeping the door open for another move abroad as he looks to maximise the twilight stages of his career.

As for Chiefs, they will be under a completely new technical team this coming season led by Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi.

GOAL looks at five players Amakhosi could target to fill the void left by the former Bafana Bafana star.