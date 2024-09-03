Percy Tau and Hugo BroosBackpage
Michael Madyira

Percy Tau and Bafana Bafana coach 'Madala' Hugo Broos on a collision course - 'To make a decision based on rumours did not sit well with me'

The South Africa vice-captain has been frozen out of the national side preparing for games against Uganda and South Sudan.

  • Tau was excluded from the current Bafana camp
  • Broos has justified not selecting Tau
  • But the player does not agree with Broos' reasons
