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Pep Guardiola reveals secret behind Man City's late-season title charges ahead of decisive Arsenal clash
The 'sunny' secret to City's success
Manchester City have long been the masters of the run-in, and their 3-0 demolition of Chelsea suggests another clinical finish is underway.
When asked why his teams traditionally find their best form in the spring, Guardiola offered a surprising explanation. “The sun. I’m not joking. The sun. In Manchester there is never the sun. Honestly, the mood is better. The mentality of the group,” the manager revealed.
The statistics certainly back up the theory that City thrive as the days get longer. Under Guardiola’s stewardship since 2016, the Cityzens have won a remarkable 29 out of 32 Premier League matches played in the month of April.
Beyond the weather, Pep credited the culture within the Etihad Stadium for their longevity, stating: “The hierarchy gave me the mentality of amazing players. That is the key to success.”
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Arsenal labelled the current 'best in England'
Despite City's ominous momentum, Guardiola was quick to deflect the tag of title favourites back onto Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side.
Arsenal currently lead the way at the top of the table by six points, though City still have a game in hand, and beat the Gunners in the Carabao Cup final. "We’ve done a good three games but the best team in England is Arsenal," Guardiola claimed following the win at Stamford Bridge. "The numbers are there. We will prepare well this week. We’ll adjust from the Carabao Cup. What defines the teams is how you play. If you don’t grow as a team in the way you play you won’t win."
Handling the pressure of the underdog
Guardiola believes the psychological dynamic has shifted since City's cup final win over Arsenal in March. Recalling the consensus of his team heading into that final, he noted: "We were underdogs, and that was perfect. Now it’s different and we have to know that."
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A massive week ahead for the title race
The victory against Chelsea was a statement of intent, sparked by second-half goals from Nico O’Reilly, Marc Guehi, and Jeremy Doku. It has set the stage perfectly for a massive head-to-head confrontation with Arsenal that could decide the destination of the trophy. City must now navigate a week of intense preparation to ensure they can replicate their cup final success in the league.
While Guardiola remains wary of Arsenal's quality, his side looks fresh and focused. The return of key players from injury and the blossoming form of youngsters like O'Reilly have given the squad a timely boost.