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Pep Guardiola finally ends Manager of the Month hoodoo as Man City boss claims first Premier League award since 2021
Long-awaited return to the podium
The City boss has won February’s Manager of the Month award, his first success for more than four years. This recognition comes after a formidable run of form during which his side asserted their authority in the crucial winter period.
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Climbing the all-time greatness ladder
Despite having not won the award since December 2021, this is Guardiola’s 12th Manager of the Month honour, sending him outright third behind Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.
The Man City boss now sits one clear of Everton's David Moyes, further cementing his legacy as one of the most decorated figures to ever grace a Premier League touchline.
Dominating the February fixture list
Guardiola’s triumph was built on a nearly flawless February in which his side balanced tactical fluidity with defensive steel. After opening the month with a draw against Tottenham Hotspur, Guardiola guided Man City to a league-high 13 points in the remaining weeks, thanks to victories against Liverpool, Fulham, Newcastle and Leeds. This impressive haul ensured City remained right in the title race while their rivals struggled for consistency.
The 54-year-old was forced to fend off stiff competition to secure the trophy, eventually emerging as the preferred choice from a talented pool of coaches. Guardiola topped a four-man shortlist also featuring Keith Andrews (Brentford), Michael Carrick (Manchester United) and Arne Slot (Liverpool).
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Double celebration for the Citizens
It was a productive month all around for the Etihad outfit, as the first-team squad also saw individual brilliance rewarded alongside their manager’s tactical success. It is the second award Man City have won for February, after forward Antoine Semenyo was named Player of the Month. With both the dugout and the pitch producing award-winning performances, City look well-placed to continue their charge for more silverware as the season reaches its business end.
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