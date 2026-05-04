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Pep Guardiola delivers Jack Grealish future update as Man City loanee nears end of Everton spell
Guardiola addresses Grealish’s future after Everton loan
Guardiola has offered an update on Grealish’s situation at City as the winger nears the end of his loan spell with Everton. The 30-year-old moved to Hill Dickinson Stadium last August in search of regular football after his role at the Etihad diminished, despite being a key player in City's historic treble-winning campaign in 2023. Grealish showed encouraging form under David Moyes, recording two goals and six assists in his first 20 Premier League appearances for Everton. However, his campaign was cut short by a stress fracture in his foot.
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Guardiola insists Grealish’s future is in his own hands
Speaking ahead of City’s meeting with Everton on Monday night, Guardiola stressed that Grealish’s long-term prospects will depend largely on the player himself.
"I don’t know. I want the best for Jack," Guardiola told reporters. "I know the impact [at Everton] was really good, playing the minutes that he had in the treble season. The Treble season [he] was extraordinary and after that maybe I didn’t help him or maybe we couldn’t reach the level that he had. And he needs [to play] game, game, game and Everton [he] had [that]. Unfortunately the injury, but hopefully he can recover and next season can continue to play. It depends on him. It depends absolutely on him. The quality is no doubt, everything is there."
Potential opportunity amid squad changes
With players such as Bernardo Silva and John Stones set to depart this summer, openings could appear in the attacking and midfield rotations. Such departures may create an opportunity for Grealish to re-establish himself in Guardiola’s plans. The winger previously demonstrated his value in the system with his creativity and ball-carrying ability. However, the player’s desire for consistent first-team football could prove decisive, particularly if he faces the prospect of a limited role at the Etihad.
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What comes next?
For now, Grealish's focus is on recovering and regaining full fitness ahead of pre-season, where a final decision on his role at City will likely become clearer. Meanwhile, Guardiola will lead City to face Everton in an attempt to threaten Arsenal's position at the top of the Premier League table.