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Pedro Neto’s asking price impacted by Bradley Barcola & Yan Diomande - with Man City & Liverpool warned transfer deal for Chelsea winger will not come ‘cheap’
Chelsea monitor European market trends
Chelsea are prepared to demand a significant transfer fee for Neto, having been alerted to the massive price tags placed on other high-profile wingers in the current market. According to the Daily Mail, the west London giants are not under immediate pressure to sell the Portuguese international, but they are fully aware of the rising costs associated with elite attacking talent and will not sell him on the cheap.
The stance comes at a time when wingers are in high demand but short supply across the continent. Manchester City and Liverpool have both been heavily linked with a move for the 26-year-old, who has established himself as a key creative force when fit. Furthermore, interest from the Saudi Pro League remains a factor, providing Chelsea with additional leverage in negotiations.
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The Barcola and Diomande influence
Chelsea's firm position is heavily influenced by the financial landscape surrounding other targets. In France, Bradley Barcola has reportedly decided against extending his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, forcing PSG to consider selling him at a quoted valuation of €90 million.
Similarly, the race for RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande is playing into Chelsea’s hands regarding market inflation. Reports suggest Diomande has already reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid, with City also lurking in the background. Los Blancos have already seen a substantial offer of €90 million plus €10 million in add-ons rebuffed, creating a new benchmark for the Blues.
Maresca and the City connection
Adding another layer to the transfer saga is the presence of Enzo Maresca at the Etihad Stadium. The former Chelsea boss was a huge admirer of Neto during his time in west London, where he often utilised the Portuguese star as his primary right winger.
Despite the noise surrounding his future, Neto is currently focus on his recovery and post-season rest. He is not part of the Chelsea squad that has traveled to Sydney to begin their pre-season tour, as he was granted extra downtime following his participation in the World Cup with Portugal.
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Chelsea wait for formal interest
With interest from Man City, Liverpool and clubs in Saudi Arabia, Neto's future is likely to remain a talking point throughout the transfer window. Chelsea, however, are in a strong position and are expected to hold firm over their asking price.
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