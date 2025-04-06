The Portuguese tactician praised Hugo Broos but did not hide his desire to coach the South African men's national team.

Recently, former Togo and Gabon head coach Paulo Duarte expressed his desire to coach Bafana Bafana.

The Portuguese tactician revealed he is impressed with the Bafana project under Hugo Broos, and he would consider it a privilege if he were to one day coach the Cosafa nation.

Currently, Broos is doing well with the former African champions as they are on the verge of booking their place in the 2026 World Cup finals. They are also among the participants in the 2025 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals set to start later this year in Morocco.

Although Broos faced criticism as he started his job, he has proved most, if not all, of his critics wrong by how he has fared with Bafana. For now, there are no meaningful rumours that he could leave his position, but that has not stopped Duarte from salivating for his job.

After Duarte made his admiration known, GOAL is taking a look to see how the fans reacted.