Paul Scholes claims Mikel Arteta's 'boring' Arsenal won't go down as a 'great team' amid pursuit of Premier League & Champions League double

Despite Arsenal standing on the precipice of their first league title since 2004, Paul Scholes remains unimpressed by the brand of football on display at the Emirates Stadium. The former United midfielder, who lifted 11 Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson, believes the current crop of Gunners stars lacks the spark required to be mentioned alongside the greatest teams in English history.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Overlap's Stick to Football podcast, Scholes said: "I don’t think they’re the best champions we’ll ever see. I don’t think we’ll talk about this team in years to come like great United teams."