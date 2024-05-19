Patrick Maswanganyi, Lucas Ribeiro and the 10 best Premier Soccer League signings this season - ranked

With the PSL nearing its conclusion, GOAL looks at some of the best signings that were made by different clubs in the 2023-24 campaign.

Much of the important business has been wrapped up with Mamelodi Sundowns clinching their seventh consecutive title while Cape Town Spurs were demoted to the second tier.

There is still the small matter of the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup spots that are yet to be decided while Richards Bay looks set to fight for their top-tier spot in the relegation/promotion playoffs.

Throughout the season, there have been some standout players who have contributed immensely to their teams’ respective courses.

Some of those players were regular performers in the PSL while others were newbies who took the league by storm, GOAL shines the spotlight on the best acquisitions this season.