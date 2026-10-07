Pastorello, Palmisani's agent: "Juventus could decide in the summer whether to sign him, now he is in the pool of possibilities"

Agent Federico Pastorello, speaking to Sportmediaset, also discussed, among others, Lorenzo Palmisani, the 2004-born Frosinone goalkeeper and Italy Under-21 international.





"Is Palmisani an idea for Juventus? Juventus had already made an approach this summer, like many other foreign clubs and Premier League clubs. Juventus had a moment when they could have decided whether to take him as their number 12 to put behind Vicario, which would have been an opportunity. But a boy so young and so good has to play... Juventus, let's say, are in the pool of possibilities, then we will see what happens," Pastorello said.