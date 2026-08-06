Parma continue to move decisively in the transfer market and, after finalising the arrival of El Bilal Touré, are ready to add another reinforcement to their attack. According to Sky Sport, the Crusaders are now on the verge of signing David Romero, an Argentine centre-forward born in 2003 who plays for Tigre.





The deal is in its final stages, with the two clubs working to iron out the final details before the operation is completed. The player himself has provided the clearest sign, saying goodbye to the Tigre fans over the last few hours and suggesting a move to Italy is now imminent.





Romero is coming off a particularly strong season. Across the Argentine Primera División and the CONMEBOL Sudamericana, the young striker made 17 appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing 2 assists. Those numbers have caught Parma's eye, with the club keen to invest in a young profile already capable of making a consistent impact.



