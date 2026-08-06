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cm grafica pellegrino parma 2025 26 16.9Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Parma, Romero frees Pellegrino: Juventus and Fiorentina wait in the wings

Parma Calcio 1913
Transfers
Juventus
Fiorentina
M. Pellegrino
D. Romero

Parma close to the Tigre striker, with Pellegrino consequently on his way out: Juventus and Fiorentina go head to head

Parma continue to move decisively in the transfer market and, after finalising the arrival of El Bilal Touré, are ready to add another reinforcement to their attack. According to Sky Sport, the Crusaders are now on the verge of signing David Romero, an Argentine centre-forward born in 2003 who plays for Tigre.


The deal is in its final stages, with the two clubs working to iron out the final details before the operation is completed. The player himself has provided the clearest sign, saying goodbye to the Tigre fans over the last few hours and suggesting a move to Italy is now imminent.


Romero is coming off a particularly strong season. Across the Argentine Primera División and the CONMEBOL Sudamericana, the young striker made 17 appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing 2 assists. Those numbers have caught Parma's eye, with the club keen to invest in a young profile already capable of making a consistent impact.


  • The possible arrival of the Argentine centre-forward could also affect Parma's outgoing business. Signing Romero, in fact, could be the first step towards the sale of Mateo Pellegrino, another Argentine striker, born in 2001, who continues to draw interest in Italy and abroad.


    Fiorentina are among the clubs showing the strongest interest and are ready to weigh up a move if they receive an irresistible offer for Moise Kean, or, more likely, in the event of Roberto Piccoli's departure (he is liked by Bologna).Juventus are also tracking Pellegrino closely, but before they can make any concrete moves they will necessarily have to trim their attacking department.


    Jonathan David remains the leading candidate to leave Juventus. For now, though, no offers deemed satisfactory have arrived for either Juventus or the player's entourage. Only after a possible sale could the Turin club move decisively back into the market and consider a move for Pellegrino.


    Parma, meanwhile, are stepping things up. The aim is to give the manager a settled attacking department before the start of the season, with David Romero now edging ever closer to the gialloblù shirt.



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