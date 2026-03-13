Parma: Cremaschi picks up an injury just a few minutes into the match against Torino and leaves the pitch in tears: what happened?

A few minutes earlier, Cremaschi had remained on the ground clutching his knee, drawing the attention of the bench after jumping for a high ball. It didn’t take long to realise that this was a serious problem, so much so that the former Inter Miami player, who had tried to play through the pain for a couple of minutes, began to cry, covering his face first with his hands and then with his shirt, clearly realising that he would be forced to take a significant break.