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ACF Fiorentina v Parma Calcio 1913 - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Parma, Cherubini: "I’ll explain the Cuesta-Gilardino change. Serie A is not to be taken for granted"

Parma Calcio 1913
A. Gilardino

The Ducali CEO speaks before the match against Inter

Federico Cherubini, Parma chief executive, spoke to DAZN before today's match against Inter at San Siro.


From Cuesta to Gilardino

"The change from Cuesta to Gilardino? Last year we made a brave choice. We went through many difficulties, but it was a year in which we always found reasons to come together and overcome them," FcInter1908 reports. "This year we reacted differently in the face of difficulties, it is better to part when things are going, I won't say well. We did it after a win and as of today we are safe because it is right not to take advantage of a negative moment."

  • On Gilardino

    "We've built a more complete squad and we understand how the fans feel. Losing important players isn't easy, but we're working on a project that can last over time by combining sustainability and competitiveness. Today Gilardino's challenge begins. The Parma Gilardino played in is difficult to emulate, the system has changed, but we're ambitious and we want to grow sustainably. We do not take Parma being in Serie A for granted, history does not say that. We want to raise the level of ambition. Gilardino is a motivated person. What I have always liked about him is his humility. He is not at Parma because of what he did as a player, he has earned everything starting from Serie D. He is coming off a difficult season and wants to make amends."

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Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
Torino crest
Torino
TOR