"We've built a more complete squad and we understand how the fans feel. Losing important players isn't easy, but we're working on a project that can last over time by combining sustainability and competitiveness. Today Gilardino's challenge begins. The Parma Gilardino played in is difficult to emulate, the system has changed, but we're ambitious and we want to grow sustainably. We do not take Parma being in Serie A for granted, history does not say that. We want to raise the level of ambition. Gilardino is a motivated person. What I have always liked about him is his humility. He is not at Parma because of what he did as a player, he has earned everything starting from Serie D. He is coming off a difficult season and wants to make amends."