Federico Cherubini, Parma chief executive, spoke to DAZN before today's match against Inter at San Siro.
From Cuesta to Gilardino
"The change from Cuesta to Gilardino? Last year we made a brave choice. We went through many difficulties, but it was a year in which we always found reasons to come together and overcome them," FcInter1908 reports. "This year we reacted differently in the face of difficulties, it is better to part when things are going, I won't say well. We did it after a win and as of today we are safe because it is right not to take advantage of a negative moment."