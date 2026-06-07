Owen Da Gama raises alarm over Bafana Bafana’s FIFA World Cup prospects after sluggish build-up - 'I don't see a light at the end of the tunnel'
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Poor opposition choices slammed
Owen Da Gama has delivered a frank assessment of Bafana Bafana’s build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, casting a critical eye over what he sees as an undercooked preparation phase for football’s biggest stage.
With the countdown to the tournament gathering pace, South Africa’s lead-up fixtures have raised eyebrows, as the team has largely opted to test themselves against lower-ranked opposition in their final warm-up games.
The approach offers little in the way of real resistance or tactical stress-testing they will face when the World Cup spotlight is at its brightest
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'I'm very disappointed '
"I'm very disappointed to be honest with you," Da Gama told KickOff.
"Very, very disappointed, not only in Nicaragua but for the fact that we played against a national team that is 131st in the world, playing them at home, for me that is very, very poor preparation,"
The former PSL mentor expressed disbelief that the South African Football Association [SAFA] chose to test Hugo Broos’ men against minnows rather than testing themselves against world-class talent.
"You playing Panama, then you playing Nicaragua, for me that is very terrible preparation. I think we just want to keep our record that we unbeaten and those type of things.” the coach added.
"To me that is very, very poor. If you look at the group that we are in, all those teams are ranked above us: South Korea, Czech Republic, and Mexico. They are very well-ranked.
"And now you are going to play these unknown countries like Nicaragua and Panama."
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Lessons from the Olympic stage
Drawing on his own experience with the South African youth structures, Da Gama highlighted how playing against the world’s best, even in defeat, yields better results when the competitive games arrive.
"I think for me the most important thing, like when we went to the Olympics with the Under-23 team, we played Brazil away; they beat us, we played Japan away they beat us.
"But when we went to the Olympics we were well-prepared, and we drew with Brazil in the opening game of the Olympics. With 10 men after Mothobi [Mvala] got a red card.
"So you must go to the World Cup well-prepared. And I think we are scared of playing bigger countries.
"I don't know if it's about money because I understand we were supposed to play Brazil and they wanted R5 million, but the government must assist wherever they can," he explained.
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No light at the end of the tunnel
Compounding the issues on the pitch, Bafana have been dealt blows off it, including a visa crisis. These logistical failures have only added to the sense of dread surrounding the team's chances of progressing beyond the group stages.
"I'm praying that we do okay in the World Cup, but I don't see a light at the end of the tunnel. I'm being honest with you.
"I will still support Bafana Bafana 100%, but for me preparations are the most important thing.
"Our preparations has been terrible, very, very poor," Da Gama concluded.