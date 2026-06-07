Owen Da Gama raises alarm over Bafana Bafana’s FIFA World Cup prospects after sluggish build-up - 'I don't see a light at the end of the tunnel'

"I'm very disappointed to be honest with you," Da Gama told KickOff.

"Very, very disappointed, not only in Nicaragua but for the fact that we played against a national team that is 131st in the world, playing them at home, for me that is very, very poor preparation,"

The former PSL mentor expressed disbelief that the South African Football Association [SAFA] chose to test Hugo Broos’ men against minnows rather than testing themselves against world-class talent.

"You playing Panama, then you playing Nicaragua, for me that is very terrible preparation. I think we just want to keep our record that we unbeaten and those type of things.” the coach added.

"To me that is very, very poor. If you look at the group that we are in, all those teams are ranked above us: South Korea, Czech Republic, and Mexico. They are very well-ranked.

"And now you are going to play these unknown countries like Nicaragua and Panama."



