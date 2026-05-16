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'Overweight' Sipho Mbule cops stinging critique of his time with Orlando Pirates - 'He was too lazy to work... modern football doesn't accommodate people like him'
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Laziness and weight issues at Mayfair
Orlando Pirates midfielder Sipho Mbule is facing intense scrutiny over his fitness and commitment levels following a disappointing campaign with the Buccaneers.
Despite arriving at the club with a reputation as one of South Africa’s most gifted ball players, his impact on the pitch has been minimal, leading to questions regarding his long-term future under the current technical team.
Former professional Junior Khanye has not held back in his assessment of the player's debut season at the club.
"Sipho Mbule's season did not turn out the way I expected, he started his Orlando Pirates career very well in the MTN8, but then laziness crept in," Khanye told KickOff.
"Out of nowhere Sipho started gaining weight very badly.
"He became too relaxed after being signed by Orlando Pirates. He is the best talent who didn't fulfill the wishes I had for him at Pirates."
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The demands of the modern game
The transition to a high-pressure environment like Orlando Pirates requires more than just natural ability, and Khanye believes Mbule has lacked the necessary work ethic to survive at the top.
The pundit argued that the tactical requirements of contemporary football are simply too demanding for players who do not prioritize their physical conditioning and defensive responsibilities.
"He started the season very well, but what I have noticed is that he was too lazy to work, and the so-called modern football doesn't accommodate people like him," Khanye explained.
"Coaches are concerned about their jobs since football has become a business.
"Hugo Broos took him to the AFCON in Morocco because at the time he deserved to be there, even though he had not yet reached his peak, but at the time there was no midfielder you could compare to him."
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Struggling to find SuperSport form
Since leaving SuperSport United, Mbule has struggled to replicate the form that made him a household name in the Betway Premiership.
With a mere 12 league appearances and zero goal contributions to his name this season, his lack of production is becoming a major concern for the Bucs hierarchy, especially considering the competitive nature of the squad.
"To be honest he has not yet reached the peak he was in at SuperSport United and at Sekhukhune United since joining Pirates," Khanye continued.
"It was disappointing to see him gaining weight. It's not everyone who can play at these big teams, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kaizer Chiefs, you compete against the best.
"Every six months, they visit the transfer market those teams. It's very easy to be replaced in those teams."
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World Cup dreams fading fast
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Khanye fears that Mbule's lack of professional discipline has already cost him a spot in the national team setup.
Unless the midfielder undergoes a radical transformation in his approach to training and diet, he risks becoming another cautionary tale of wasted talent in South African football.
"I'm a big fan of Mbule but his work rate has let him down. But in short, the aeroplane to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has already left him behind Mbule to be honest," Khanye warned.
"All coaches take fitness seriously. In the World Cup, you are going to play against the best, so all coaches want players who can play off the ball, players who can press as a team, or who can apply themselves as individuals. And Mbule, I don't think his fitness level is at that point.
"His performance dropped after the AFCON and he became overweight. Maybe that's the reason [Pirates] gave him a one-year contract. They wanted to test him."