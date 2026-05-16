'Overweight' Sipho Mbule cops stinging critique of his time with Orlando Pirates - 'He was too lazy to work... modern football doesn't accommodate people like him'

Orlando Pirates midfielder Sipho Mbule is facing intense scrutiny over his fitness and commitment levels following a disappointing campaign with the Buccaneers.

Despite arriving at the club with a reputation as one of South Africa’s most gifted ball players, his impact on the pitch has been minimal, leading to questions regarding his long-term future under the current technical team.

Former professional Junior Khanye has not held back in his assessment of the player's debut season at the club.

"Sipho Mbule's season did not turn out the way I expected, he started his Orlando Pirates career very well in the MTN8, but then laziness crept in," Khanye told KickOff.

"Out of nowhere Sipho started gaining weight very badly.

"He became too relaxed after being signed by Orlando Pirates. He is the best talent who didn't fulfill the wishes I had for him at Pirates."







