Outperforming Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates: Stellenbosch in the running for Caf Champions League qualification and Nedbank Cup glory - Can Steve Barker's soldiers seal the deal?

The Cape Winelands team are flying under the radar and outperforming two of the biggest football clubs in the country.

Stellenbosch currently hold the second position on the Premier Soccer League standings with 39 points, leading Orlando Pirates by two points and Kaizer Chiefs by nine.

Only Sundowns are ahead of Steve Barker’s side by 14 points - a common occurrence for the Brazilians over the past eight seasons where they have consistently led the log standings.

However, with Stellenbosch quietly executing their strategy, GOAL reveals the factors that have been working for the team and whether they can sustain their momentum, while aiming to solidify their second-place standing and potentially clinch the Nedbank Cup.