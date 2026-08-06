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Out-of-the-box replacement: Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia signs Posic in a surprise move!

Al Ahli
M. Pusic
M. Jaissle
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia
Netherlands
Germany

Al-Raqi announces the signing of its new head coach

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia have resolved their search for a new coach in surprising fashion, officially announcing the signing of Dutchman Marino Pusic to lead the first team. He succeeds Germany's Matthias Jaissle, who recently left to take charge of England's Newcastle United.

Jaissle resigned from his post after failing to agree terms with the club over a new contract. Al-Ahli then moved swiftly for Pusic.


  • FBL-EUR-C1-SHAKHTAR-BRESTAFP

    A surprising step

    Most predictions had Al-Ahli closing in on other European names. Then "the classy one" turned to the Dutch coach instead, a decision that caught fans and followers off guard.

    The switch has raised plenty of questions about what comes next. Posecki inherits a team that holds the AFC Champions League Elite title and now faces a season packed with challenges at home and across the continent.

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  • Contract details

    Al-Ahly revealed that the deal with the Dutch coach runs for two seasons, keeping him in charge until June 2028. The move confirms the management's desire to give the new technical staff enough stability to build a long-term project, rather than reach for temporary solutions.

    Posecki gets to work straight away as he prepares for the start of the new season. Big challenges await. Chief among them: maintaining Al-Ahly's continental standing and continuing to fight for every domestic title, with expectations sky-high after the team's successes in recent years.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-BORUSSIA DORTMUND-SHAKHTARAFP

    Bušić's career

    Marino Pusic arrived at Al-Ahli with a varied coaching career behind him, one spent moving between European and Gulf football. He worked at the Dutch clubs Twente, Alkmaar and Feyenoord, serving on Feyenoord's technical staff under the renowned Arne Slot. There he helped the team win the Dutch league title in 2022-2023 and reach the Europa League final in 2021-2022.

    His first major accomplishment came at Twente, where he led the club back to the Dutch top flight after winning the Eerste Divisie in 2018-2019. A more successful spell with Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk followed.

    Read also: after reports of his departure: the truth about the intriguing clause in Firas Al-Buraikan's contract

    At Shakhtar he won the Ukrainian league title and lifted the Ukrainian Cup twice. He left his mark in the Champions League too, most notably with a group-stage victory over Barcelona.

    Al-Jazira in the UAE was his most recent stop. He guided the team to AFC Champions League qualification and to the final of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, taking the club back to that final for the first time in years. The achievement boosted his standing before the move to Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia.

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Al Diriyah
DIR
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Al Ahli
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