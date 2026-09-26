Ousmane Dembele to lead France against Belgium as injured Kylian Mbappe withdraws from Zinedine Zidane's squad

Dembele is poised to lead Les Bleus out for the very first time in his international career, according to L'Equipe. With Mbappe sidelined, the responsibility falls to the former Barcelona man as the most senior member of the current squad in terms of international appearances. Dembele has earned 68 caps for his country, placing him at the top of the hierarchy established by Zidane for this specific international window.

The 29-year-old actually got a brief taste of the role during Friday's narrow victory in Turkey. When Mbappe was forced off the pitch in the 59th minute, he handed the armband to Dembele, who wore it until he was substituted late in the game for debutant Esteban Lepaul.