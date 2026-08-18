Ouaddou defends his fierce public criticisms of Orlando Pirates players - ‘Yes, their coach sometimes is hot, but the love is here’

Following a convincing 3-0 victory over Chippa United, the Buccaneers boss was quick to address the fallout from his previous comments after his side drew with AmaZulu.

Abdeslam Ouaddou had initially sparked debate by singling out individuals, noting that while World Cup participants like Nkosinathi Sibisi and Sipho Chaine were performing, others were failing to meet the required standard during what he described as a period of emergency for the Soweto giants.

"I said that I wanted a reaction from my players; I had it today," Ouaddou told reporters after the match.

"I just hope that we will be consistent in the next games, and about that, it's funny how some people want to create some politics.

" Sometimes between the coach and the players. I know my players very well.

"I know their psychology,” as per Soccer Laduma.



