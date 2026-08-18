Ouaddou defends his fierce public criticisms of Orlando Pirates players - ‘Yes, their coach sometimes is hot, but the love is here’
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Defending the wake-up call
Following a convincing 3-0 victory over Chippa United, the Buccaneers boss was quick to address the fallout from his previous comments after his side drew with AmaZulu.
Abdeslam Ouaddou had initially sparked debate by singling out individuals, noting that while World Cup participants like Nkosinathi Sibisi and Sipho Chaine were performing, others were failing to meet the required standard during what he described as a period of emergency for the Soweto giants.
"I said that I wanted a reaction from my players; I had it today," Ouaddou told reporters after the match.
"I just hope that we will be consistent in the next games, and about that, it's funny how some people want to create some politics.
" Sometimes between the coach and the players. I know my players very well.
"I know their psychology,” as per Soccer Laduma.
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A brotherly approach to management
Ouaddou further explained that his harsh words are born out of a familial bond rather than a desire to cause friction within the camp.
He believes that the outside world often misinterprets the dynamics of a professional dressing room, where high stakes require blunt communication to ensure the team remains competitive at the top of the Premier Soccer League standings.
"When a father, when a big brother is speaking, because maybe he's waiting for a reaction, and I had it today," the coach added.
"But now people won't let me do my job; now everybody's commenting, everybody wants to comment on what the coach is saying, but you don't know what's happening in the dressing room.”
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Fighting the culture of hypocrisy
The former Morocco international suggested that his honesty is a rarity in the modern game, which he believes is often plagued by insincerity.
By refusing to sugarcoat his assessments of his squad, Ouaddou feels he is providing the necessary psychological jolt to keep the players focused on their objectives, even if it draws negative attention from the media and supporters alike.
"And I think maybe my only disadvantage as a coach, maybe, is that I'm too honest," he admitted.
"There is a lot of hypocrisy in this ecosystem of football, and maybe sometimes I'm too honest, and people use these things to try to create a polemic, to create, to put fire.”
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What's next for Ouaddou?
The coach's focus now swings from league assignments to cup competition as they prepare for a trip to face Sekhukhune United in the first leg of the MTN8 semi final.
They then face the same opponent in a mid-week PSL fixture on August 26, before playing them again in the semi final second leg on August 29.
Then it is into continental mode as they face Mauritius part-timers La Cure Sylvester in the first qualifying round of the CAF Champions League.
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