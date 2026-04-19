Oswin Appollis reflects on Orlando Pirates performance against AmaZulu FC - 'We wanted to get more goals, but it wasn’t meant to be'
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Appollis demands more clinical edge
Despite a dominant 3-0 masterclass in front of the Orlando Pirates faithful against AmaZulu, Oswin Appollis admitted the Buccaneers were left with a bit of a sting, believing they could’ve run up an even bigger scoreline.
While pleased with the emphatic win and three points, he conceded the attack left goals on the table in a performance that had total control written all over it.
'We wanted to get more goals'
“Overall, the team fought today [Saturday]. We’re very happy with the three points and the three goals,” he told the Bucs media team.
“We wanted to get more goals, but it wasn’t meant to be. But, like I said, we’re happy with the team’s performance and the three goals and the three points.
"We’ll keep on pushing, and like the boys said in the dressing room, we’ll keep pushing game by game, and we will continue next week.”
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Ouaddou echoes seven-goal sentiment
The sentiment that Pirates should have scored more was shared by head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.
The tactician was full of praise for the brand of football his side produced in front of the home faithful, but he noted that the margin of victory could have easily reached historic proportions had they been more ruthless in front of goal.
“We have accomplished the game that we wanted. Starting with the high intensity to try to suffocate this team,” Ouaddou explained.
“We know that it’s a very good team. We scored in the first half. What I asked my players at halftime was to keep going. I think we just made some adjustments in order to keep scoring. I think, to be honest, it’s a game that could have finished with 7-0.
"But let’s be happy for the boys. I think they played a very good game, good football, nice football for the fans. It was important for us to play such a good game at home in front of our fans.”
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Derby fever and title race heat
With the three points secured, all eyes now turn to the Soweto Derby for the blockbuster clash against Kaizer Chiefs on April 26.
Ouaddou has emphasised that the fight for the crown will go down to the wire, noting that there are still critical points to be won.
“I think we still have one game at home. And I think we have to give our best to our fans. I said that before that game, it was six games, and that is 18 points to take on the table. So we are going to fight until the end,” the coach concluded.
For Appollis and his teammates, the focus remains on maintaining the momentum that has seen them surge to the front of the pack.