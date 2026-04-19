Oswin Appollis reflects on Orlando Pirates performance against AmaZulu FC - 'We wanted to get more goals, but it wasn’t meant to be'

The sentiment that Pirates should have scored more was shared by head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

The tactician was full of praise for the brand of football his side produced in front of the home faithful, but he noted that the margin of victory could have easily reached historic proportions had they been more ruthless in front of goal.

“We have accomplished the game that we wanted. Starting with the high intensity to try to suffocate this team,” Ouaddou explained.

“We know that it’s a very good team. We scored in the first half. What I asked my players at halftime was to keep going. I think we just made some adjustments in order to keep scoring. I think, to be honest, it’s a game that could have finished with 7-0.

"But let’s be happy for the boys. I think they played a very good game, good football, nice football for the fans. It was important for us to play such a good game at home in front of our fans.”



